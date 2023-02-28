CONWAY — Last Friday marked the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a milestone that was intensely personal to Settlers Green COACH store sales associate Kateryna Prasula, 33, and her boss, store manager Natalya Robinson.

“It’s hard to believe that in the 21st century, one nation just invading another and trying to take it over,” said the soft-spoken Kateryna.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.