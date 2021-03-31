CONWAY — “It was the day so many of us had been waiting for,” said Superintendent Kevin Richard after 360 local educators received their first round of the COVID-19 vaccine at Kennett High School on Saturday.
Personnel from MSAD 72 got their first shots of vaccine March 19.
On Friday, SAU 13 staff will be the final group of local educators to get the vaccine. They will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one dose.
SAU 13 Superintendent Meredith Nadeau said Tuesday that staffers in her district had been slated to get the Moderna vaccine, which requires two rounds of shots, approximately four weeks apart.
“We were thrilled to just have the one shot,” Nadeau said. “We would have been thrilled with any of the vaccines, but a one-stop, one-shot route is nice.”
SAU 13, which covers Freedom Elementary, Madison Elementary and K.A. Brett School in Tamworth, plans to vaccinate 130 people. The vaccine will be administered at the Brett School from 9:30 a.m.-noon in the gymnasium. School nurses, along with the Tamworth Community Nurses, will be administering the vaccines.
“School-wise, not much changes, but psychologically this is a big step forward for the staff,” said Nadeau.
SAU 9 employees, along with staff from the Northeast Woodlands Public Chartered School and Robert Frost Charter School, both in Conway, received the Moderna vaccine in the Peter Ames Gymnasium at Kennett High on Saturday.
“It went very smoothly,” said Richard. “We had a great group of volunteers."
More than 50 volunteers from the Carroll County Coalition for Public Health, Memorial Hospital, Saco River Medical Group, plus school nurses and members of the SAU 9 leadership, helped with the six-hour vaccination clinic.
“I don’t think anybody had to wait,” said Richard. “We were able to move people in and out quickly.”
SAU 9 includes Kennett High School, Kennett Middle, Conway Elementary, Pine Tree School and John Fuller, all in Conway, along with Josiah Bartlett in Bartlett and Jackson Grammar in Jackson.
Richard, along with Pam Stimpson, director of special services for SAU 9, greeted people as they arrived. Each individual had to provide a form of identification with most showing their driver’s licenses.
Once inside, people had a temperature scan on their forehead and asked a series of COVID questions: had they been in contact with a person who has the coronavirus; were they experiencing OVID-related symptoms; and had they been out of New England recently.
From there it was on to the gym, where five people on laptops, including Linda Burns, Emily Benson and Paul Kirsch from the Coalition for Public Health, gathered information for people’s cards that outlined the date of the vaccination, the version of the vaccine administered and appointment for second dose.
“There's a super cool feeling to see the teachers who taught your kids get their vaccines,” Kirsch shared on Facebook.
Burns added: “Once again, the MWV pulls volunteers together to make the magic happen in our community.”
With cards in hand, the next step was the shot and then waiting 15 minutes to watch for possible side effects. After that, people proceeded to a table where former Kennett High Principal Paul MacMillan wrote the next vaccine date and time on people’s COVID cards.
“Overall, we did 360 vaccinations,” said Richard. “We used every dose of the vaccine.”
Richard said overall 500 SAU employees had been eligible to receive the vaccine. Several employees had already received it.
“We had 30 people on the list who had signed up but for whatever reasons were unable to attend,” Richard said. “We had a backup list to make sure every dose was used. We even extended an offer over to Fryeburg Academy and had one person come over who lives in New Hampshire and got the vaccine.”
The final SAU 9 vaccine clinic is scheduled for April 24 at KHS.
“The whole day was just a good community feeling — it was awesome!”
MSAD 72 Superintendent Jay Robinson was among 58 educators to receive their first round of Moderna vaccines at a clinic set up by the Saco Valley Health Center at the Molly Ockett School in Fryeburg, Maine.
“We are scheduled to get our second doses of the Moderna vaccine on April 16,” said Robinson. “We feel very fortunate to have received the support of our local health-care providers."
He added: “I did get the vaccine, and aside from the usual soreness around the injection site, I had no ill effects.”
MSAD 72 includes Fryeburg Academy and the Molly Ockett School in Fryeburg; New Suncook in Lovell, Maine; and Brownfield Denmark Elementary in Denmark, Maine.
Currently, aside from two cases at Fryeburg Academy, no other schools in MSAD 72, SAU 9 or SAU 13 have fresh cases.
“We have had no current K-8 positive cases, and so I am thankful for that,” Robinson said. “I think our students, staff and community are doing a wonderful job remaining vigilant."
“It’s good to see (an empty COVID dashboard on the SAU 9 website),” said Richard. “We had a period not too long ago in January where it was empty, too, and the minute I said that, we got hammered.
"Hopefully, that doesn’t happen this time. I know people are tired of this, there’s COVID fatigue, but we’ve got to keep our guards up a little while longer.”
