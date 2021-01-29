FRYEBURG, Maine — A Mount Washington Valley environmental scientist will be heading back to the Pacific island nation of Palau to help its citizens deal with the negative effects of runoff on their coral reefs.
Nels Liljedahl of Fryeburg, Maine, is the Natural Resources Conservation Service District Conservationist for Carroll and Belknap counties in New Hampshire. His office is based in Conway.
Like Conway and Fryeburg, Palau is a place whose economy depends on its natural beauty.
In late February 2020, Liljedahl went to Palau for the first time, as part of a NRCS detail. He was the only one sent over to Palau from NRCS.
Palau is a small nation of about 20,000 people spread over about 340 islands in the Western Pacific. He was supposed to be three or four months but his detail was extended through most of July because COVD-19 made finding a flight home to Maine difficult. Palau restricted travel to avoid the pandemic.
Liljedahl said Palau is COVID-free to this day.
Palau is an “environmentally conscious” nation but it lacks personnel with technical expertise so they rely on help from places like the United States.
While Maine and Palau couldn’t be more different, Liljedahl says the techniques to handle erosion are similar in both places. Palau needs help with erosion because its land was degraded during the Japanese occupation from 1918-45.
Palau is a “tropical paradise” with 86 degree daily temperatures, said Liljedahl, but part of the land has been scarred by mining and agriculture and looks like a savannah. Liljedahl said just in the few months he had been there last year, Palau had 100 fires in the arid part the country where he had been working.
Reforestation hasn’t happened naturally since 1945 because the soil wouldn’t support new life. Last year, Liljedahl led a group of 100-120 volunteers to plant trees on a 300-acre piece of land. Liljedahl and the volunteers used wood mulch and coconut shells to reintroduce organic matter into the soil.
“We have to continue that,” said Liljedahl. “We’ve still got like, 275 or more acres to go.”
Originally, Liljedahl’s mission was to assist a non-profit called Ebiil Society in dealing with the erosion.
“And then I got stranded there,” said Liljedahl. “So I had 2½ months when I was working for a little different role with NRCS on a broader scale trying to help out with natural resource concerns in the entire country.”
Among the other projects he worked on was designing a seawall and writing a grant to get funding to preserve a special tree in Palau. The tree’s soil had washed away due to a typhoon. He said the project is now complete and the tree is protected. Liljedahl was sent photos of it recently. The tree has a 29.5-foot circumference.
“So that’s very, very fulfilling to me,” he said of the tree project. “That is such a sacred tree. I mean, the Palauans didn’t even want any scientist to give it a scientific name because he thought it was degrading to that particular tree to name it something different.”
There is an NRCS position in Palau, but it remains vacant. So, he is going back in February for another four month detail. This time, with a focus on improving water quality and saving the reefs.
About a decade ago, Liljedahl through NRCS New Hampshire, helped improve “miles and miles” of brook trout by placing trees in the water. That helps trap sediment, boost oxygen and create deeper pools.
“Some observations that I had while I was in Palau was that there was a lot of sedimentation into small streams causing sedimentation problems that are affecting the mangroves, seagrass and coral reefs,” said Liljedahl adding that Palau has adopted the trees in steam technique best management practice. “I’m looking forward to my return trip there to get some of this work done.”
These streams haven’t been studied since the mid-1970s.
“There’s a whole lot more research that can be done to find out what lives in these streams and there’s no question that sedimentation is going to be detrimental to anything that’s living in those streams,” said Liljedhal.
Reefs have a huge diversity of fish species and is a nursery ground for many of them. He said 25 percent of fish species live on coral reefs but reefs make up only 2 percent of the ocean.
“It’s extremely important for just sustainable fisheries,” said Liljedhal. “And there’s a lot of that going on. Palau has preserved 80 percent of its waters around the country as a marine sanctuary. And it was the first shark sanctuary in the world that was ever introduced about 20 years ago, I think.”
Liljedahl and the Palauans bonded over their mutual disdain for single- use plastics like water bottles because plastic garbage from China or elsewhere washes up on Palau’s otherwise pristine beaches.
When members of the Ebiil Society made him a farewell meal at the end of their time with him they made sure not to use any disposable plastics. One of his favorite foods was mangrove clams. He also enjoyed taro root.
Everyday people also saluted his stand against plastics. Once at a grocery store, the cashier asked if Liljedahl wanted his items in a plastic bag.
“I said, ‘Please don’t do that. I don’t really use plastic bags,’” said Liljedahl. “There was a guy a couple people behind me and waiting in line, and he was cheering me on.”
Liljedahl said another highlight of his 2020 trip was monitoring manta rays. He added: “I didn’t take a single day off when I was there because my job was so interesting as it was that it was actually better than having a day off.”
