BARTLETT — Little Angels Service Dogs is pleased to announce it has received a $5,000 grant from the Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation for Autism.
Little Angels Service Dogs will utilize the funds to support community programming in the Mount Washington Valley region of New Hampshire in bringing awareness and support for individuals on the autism spectrum.
Josh Drew, Little Angels Service Dogs’ executive director, said: “The funding from this grant will allow us to continue to educate our community of the challenges of living on the spectrum as well as continue to assist both children and adults in receiving autism assistance dogs to help them live more independent lives.”
“The Flutie Foundation Signature Grants help our partner agencies address a variety of significant needs in the autism community,” said Nick Savarese, executive director of the Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation for Autism. “Programs like these are helping people on the autism spectrum live life to the fullest and we are proud to support their efforts.”
The Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation for Autism, based in Framingham, Mass., was started by Doug and Laurie Flutie, who have two children, Alexa and Doug. They created the Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation for Autism in 1998 after Doug Jr. was diagnosed with autism at age 3.
Doug, a Heisman Trophy winning quarterback at Boston College, is best remembered for his “Hail Mary” pass against Miami in 1984. Upon graduating from BC, Doug played professional football for the next 20 years with stints in the USFL, the CFL and the NFL. Doug retired from professional football in 2006 season. While Doug is currently working as a commentator for NBC, Laurie is the primary caregiver to Dougie, Jr. She also cares for her mother who lives at home with them in Florida.
Little Angels Service Dogs is a 501 (c)(3) charity and an Assistance Dog International-accredited organization based in Bartlett. The non-profit provides highly trained assistance dogs to help children and adults with disabilities live more independent lives.
Little Angels Service Dogs’ mission is summed up by its motto: “Changing lives … one dog at a time.” For more information on Little Angels Service Dogs, go to littleangelsservicedogs.org.
