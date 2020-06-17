CONWAY — American Legion Post 95 in North Conway took in over 200 full-size flags on Sunday afternoon for their flag drive. It was a record number, said Steve Woodcock, a Democratic state representative from Conway and member of the post.
Woodcock said Monday that when they put out the call to receive community members' "battered, tattered and torn flags," "we had no idea what a Sunday would yield."
But it turned out "it was the best year for collections since I began seven or eight years ago," he said.
It didn't hurt that Sunday was also Flag Day.
A quick visit to the post on Kearsarge Road in North Conway showed one vehicle after another pulling up in front of the building. Woodcock would accept the worn-out flag, and then reward the donor with a small U.S. flag.
Helping Woodcock at the post was Karl Pfiel, a decorated Vietnam Veteran and Purple Heart recipient.
By 1:30 p.m., Woodcock said they had already received 50 flags.
A ceremony to properly dispose of them will take place sometime this month, he said.
Woodcock shared the U.S. Flag Code: Section 8K, which states, “The flag, when it is in such a condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.