CONWAY — Attorneys representing Leavitt's Country Bakery and the town told a federal judge on Friday that what happens next in the bakery's lawsuit hinges on what voter do at the ballot box.
The suit that was filed Jan. 31 claims Conway is violating the bakery's freedom of speech by enforce the sign ordinance against a mural showing pastries that the bakery erected over the building in June. The case is before U.S. District Court Judge Joseph N. Laplante.
Leavitt’s owner Sean Young is represented by John Crabbs of Cooper Cargill Chant of North Conway, and Robert Frommer and Elizabeth Sanz of the Arlington, Va.-based Institute for Justice.
Representing the town is Jason Dennis of Hastings Law Office in Fryeburg, Maine, and Brooke L. Shilo and Russell Hilliard of Upton Hatfield. On Feb. 2, the parties said that the town agrees no further enforcement action would take place pending any orders from the court.
On Feb. 10, attorneys filed a new document titled "joint notice to the court regarding the parties' Feb. 8 conference and upcoming election."
The three page document explains that a petitioned warrant article to change the sign ordinance will be voted on April 11 and this could "affect the need for litigation" because the warrant article would change the definition of sign that the town is using against Leavitt's.
"At that point, the Town will have to decide if Leavitt’s current mural remains a sign' under the new definition. It will also need to determine if other similar murals designed and painted by the local high school art class would likewise be “signs” if displayed on Leavitt’s façade," states the joint notice. "Should the Town determine that neither the current mural nor similar future murals would be 'signs,' that would likely resolve the controversy between the parties.
"This will allow for the election to occur and, should the warrant article pass, for the determinations discussed in the previous paragraph to be made by the Town, states the joint notice. "Two weeks before the end of the stay period, the parties would then advise the Court about the need for further litigation. Should litigation continue to be necessary at that point, the parties believe there would likely be few or no contested issues of material fact, such that they could conduct limited discovery and then submit motions for summary judgment for the Court’s consideration."
