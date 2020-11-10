KEENE — Attorneys argued over evidence Tuesday in the capital murder case against Armando Barron, charged with the death of a man allegedly having an affair with his wife.
The 30-year-old Jaffrey man is alleged to have kidnapped and shot Jonathan Amerault in Rindge. Police say he then drove more than 200 miles north to bury the body. Before burying the body at a campsite in unincorporated Atkinson and Gilmanton Academy Purchase in Coos County, Barron allegedly forced his wife to saw off Amerault’s head.
His wife, Britany Barron, is charged with altering, destroying, concealing, or removing items of physical evidence.
Barron appeared Tuesday by video in a hearing before Cheshire Superior Court Justice David Runoff that dealt with issues of discovery and evidence.
The defense requested the state be ordered to preserve all field notes, physical evidence, audiotapes, cellphone evidence and physical evidence for the defense’s review.
Defense Attorney Meredith Lugo pointed to forensic evidence that would be destroyed by testing. In those cases, she asked that the state be required to notify the defense and the court before undertaking such testing. Lugo said the defense is not necessarily asking that the state be prevented from conducting the testing. She said they want to be given an opportunity to object or to suggest a different test if its experts feel there is a more appropriate one.
Lugo said such a request is not unusual or unique.
“We do believe it's necessary to protect Mr. Barron's constitutional rights,” she argued.
The judge noted that while Lugo’s argument focused on the forensic testing, the written motion includes all field and interview notes made by law enforcement as well as text messages and emails. Runoff said a lot of the information listed could be considered privileged or work produce that may not be relevant. He said he felt the defense request was very broad.
Assistant N.H. Attorney-General Scott Chase said the state agreed with the judge that the request was overly broad. He said the state expects there will be a great deal of forensic testing and some will be consumptive. Chase said the discovery process will be slowed if the state has to check with the court or defense every time it selects something to test.
“The defendant is trying to insert himself into the investigation to control how the state is conducting its investigation,” he said.
Lugo responded that the defense is not asking the state to check in with them or with the court on every piece of evidence
Runoff promised to issue a ruling fairly quickly. A dispositional conference in the case will be scheduled for February 2021.
The defense had also requested a probable cause hearing for Thursday, charging as of Oct. 28 it had only received the arrest and two search warrant affidavits. But the state responded that it has since handed over to the defense nearly 7,000 photographs, 38 CDs with over 28 hours of recorded interviews, crime scene videos, cellphone records and other pages of discovery.
In their written response, Chase and Assistant N.H. Attorney-General Benjamin Agati pointed to the complexity of the case, noting there are multiple crime scenes hundreds of miles apart. The state also noted that at least two investigators on the case tested positive for COVID-19 and several, including the lead investigator, were quarantined last week. As a result, the state requested a 45-day extension to turn over evidence.
Runoff gave the defense 10 days to respond to the state’s request to cancel the public hearing. He also granted the 45-day extensions.
Benjamin Agati told Runoff the attorney general’s office will be taking over the prosecution of Britany Barron and expects to bring both cases before a grand jury.
