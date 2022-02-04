CONWAY — While Winter Storm Kenan walloped the southern part of the Granite State and dumped more than 2 feet of snow on Massachusetts last Saturday, the Mount Washington Valley received just 4-5 inches of snow — not exactly what snow lovers were hoping for.
They got their wish later in the week.
The valley and North Country were the primary recipients of snow Thursday night through late Friday afternoon, making it the largest storm of the winter so far, as some towns received more than a foot of heavy snow.
The southern half of the state mainly dealt with sleet, freezing rain and a lot less snow.
According to WMUR-Channel 9, as of 1:30 p.m. Friday, Whitefield was the leader in the clubhouse with 14 inches of snow, followed by Littleton, with 12.5 and Jefferson with 12.1.
Madison topped the snow charts locally with 12 inches, followed by Jackson, 9.8 inches; Bartlett, 9 inches; and Albany and Conway, both with 8 inches.
Totals tailed off dramatically in the southern half of Carroll County. Tamworth reported 4.5 inches; Center Sandwich got 2.5 inches and Wolfeboro, 1.7 inches.
The National Weather Service reported Wolfeboro received more sleet than snow, measuring 1.9 inches of sleet.
Exeter and Sanbornton each got 2 inches of sleet, while Stratham recorded 1.4 inches; Dover, .9 inches and Nashua, .8 inches.
In southern New Hampshire, according to WMUR, “rain turned to freezing rain and then sleet. New Hampshire State Police said that since Thursday night, they had responded to more than 80 crashes and assisted more than 15 vehicles.
“An advisory lowered speeds on New Hampshire highways to 45 mph, though state police urged people to stay home if possible.”
Eversource reported 232 customers without power as of 2:30 p.m. on Friday, including two in Chatham.
The New Hampshire Electric Co-op reported 340 outages, including two in Bartlett.
Winter Storm Landon left Americans from the Rockies to Texas and the Midwest dealing with everything from plunging temperatures to ice storms and snow in unlikely places.
Lansing, Mich., had its record snowiest February day on Wednesday (Groundhog Day), picking up 13.3 inches. It topped a February calendar-day record that had stood for almost 122 years and was their snowiest single day since Dec. 11, 2000, according to the National Weather Service.
According to The Weather Channel, as of early Friday, more than 330,000 homes and businesses lost power in the storm’s wake, from Pennsylvania to Texas, according to poweroutage.us. Tennessee and Ohio account for the highest number of power outages.
“The storm produced ice up to a half-inch thick in parts of northeast Arkansas and western Tennessee on Thursday. Icing from the storm was reported as far south as the Corpus Christi, Texas, area. More than a third of an inch of ice has accumulated in portions of northeastern Pennsylvania and southern New York state.”
Landon’s maximum snowfall total, according to Weather Underground, was in the Rockies, with 37 inches at Taos Ski Valley in New Mexico. “The highest total east of the Rockies so far is 15.2 inches near Columbia City, Ind.,” it reported.
Locally, the weekend looks snow-free, but temperatures will be unseasonably cold. According to AccuWeather, the daytime high temperature for North Conway today is forecast to be only 18 degrees. Tonight will be “clear and much colder limit time outdoors, is possible” with a low temperature of minus 8 degrees predicted with a Real Feel of minus 16.
Sunday is projected to be partly sunny and cold with a high of 20 degrees and a low of 7.
Weather Underground is forecasting snow showers on Monday night with around an inch of snow possible.
Temperatures are expected to break 40 degrees Wednesday through Friday with no snow expected.
