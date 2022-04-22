CONWAY — “If those walls could talk, right?”
So said Bob Hartnett, of Freedom, a part-time ski instructor as he watched Dan Kidder and his cousin Dalton Davis of Kidder Building and Salvage of Plaistow last week continue their task of slowly, methodically razing the old base buildings at Cranmore, including the 1946-built base lodge.
The day before, valley native Tim George echoed those sentiments when he stopped to take a last look at the place where he had first come as a North Conway Junior Program skier and where he later worked in food service.
“That’s progress, I guess,” said George with an audible lump in his throat as he expressed hope for Cranmore’s future as modern resort while also admitting sadness at watching its past disappear.
According to Kidder, care is being taken with the debris to do as much recycling as possible. The concrete material, for example, will go to Coleman and Son’s concrete mixing plant in Albany to be used for road bases and other purposes, and metal is heading to a scrap facility in Massachusetts. Meanwhile, timbers are being set aside for future repurposing per the orders of Atlantic Construction Group, which built Phase 2 of the Condominiums at Kearsarge Brook and is to build the new multimillion-dollar Fairbank Lodge going up on the site of the old base lodge.
The demolition started April 11. It’s been a steady march, starting with the section that most recently housed Sport-Thoma’s ski shop on the lower level and before that Sports Outlet, the Starting Gate and Carroll Reed.
Upstairs was where Cranmore’s administrative offices had been until recently. This past winter they moved off campus to the Stan and Dan Sports plaza in North Conway Village, where they will remain during the construction project.
Over the past two weeks, the Cat cleared the outside sheathing on the 1946 base lodge and the decorative tower that was added to the base during the Ed Mank ownership era after Mank and Arnold London bought the resort in 1984 from Herbert Schneider and his Babco Boston-based partners.
It was during Mank’s ownership that Cranmore also built the North Base Lodge, with both the renovations to the 1946 base lodge and the new North Lodge (now the Arlberg Children’s Learning Center), done by Glen Builders.
Ed Poliquin, now retired but then co-owner of the now defunct company, told the Sun this week that in the ’80s, he and partner Bill Rice and crews took the 1946-built lodge down to the concrete infrastructure and steel I-beams, then infilled with lumber, adding a third floor and the decorative tower after working with an architect who designed the rebuild.
As of Wednesday, all that remained of that 1946 structure was the original concrete frame.
Kidder’s demolition work next started on the original Skimobile base station, which some readers may be surprised to learn still existed while hidden under the 1986 renovations and subsequent alterations. It had in recent years served as a pizza snack bar area.
By Wednesday, the log structure was gone, but a flock of pigeons had already found a new home under the eaves of the Ticket Haus, according to Lowell Clarke of Atlantic Construction.
Next to come down was the original cabin, with Kidder and Clarke noting the salvaged vertical timbers will be incorporated into the $25 million Fairbank Base Lodge, being built as part of Cranmore’s $60 million redevelopment since being purchased by the Fairbank Group in 2010.
Beneath the old Skimobile platform, one could see the old undercarriage area that once housed the bullwheel for the lift.
The last wall to come down was the marketing office, according to marketing director Becca Deschenes.
So, while it is an exciting to witness Cranmore’s next chapter come to fruition, there is poignancy in turning the page on its last evolution. Even Kidder — the guy driving the Cat — felt the nostalgic pull, kind of like you feel when you trade in that beloved old car for a flashy new one.
“After working on the site last week, I spent the weekend Googling old footage and reading about the lodge and the Skimobile and all — which I probably shouldn’t have, but I like history,” said Kidder, adding, “But history moves on.”
Similar comments were posted by locals on Facebook this week.
Wrote Mountain Meisters coordinator Capt. Ray Gilmore: “35+ years of memories. ... from learning with ESSC to T-Love handing out NASTAR pins from the rental shop in the basement. Weddings, funerals, events, employee parties and training. Races as a racer and an event organizer ... so, many memories all over that hill and in the lodges and buildings, that are no more ... Seeing this happen hurts, because it feels like a memory is dying; and a piece of history is being erased ... even though the building needed to be replaced.”
Added Kathy Bennett, speaking about her old office with a bit less nostalgia, “I worked here for a decade. The building was a stinky old mess and needed to go. But it was strange to see it like this.”
Jon BonTempo brought to mind the tired essence of the bottom floor area: “Wow, I can almost still smell boots, wax and Zep orange automatic air freshener from the olden days!”
Lisa DuFault of Valley Promotions recalled the days of old, noting, “ESSC back when I was a teenager too! Hot chocolate was 25 cents.”
Added Raetha Stoddard, “Watching the original owner stand off to the side while they removed the big pine to make room for the lodge. I wondered, pride that the property and the dream were evolving, sad that an era was ending ... likely a little of each.”
Cranmore officials — Brian and Tyler Fairbank and partner Joseph O’Donnell and locally raised President and General Manager Ben Wilcox — plan to honor Cranmore’s heritage by incorporating historical murals, photos and artifacts into the new base lodge.
Fairbank Lodge will replace Cranmore’s existing base lodge and will include 30,000 square feet of new day lodge facility space, along with 15 residential condominiums.
The two-story condominiums on the third and fourth floors of the building have been designed with an open-concept floor plan that includes a master suite bedroom and bath, spacious kitchen and dining area, and living room with large windows that look out across Cranmore’s South and North Slope or feature sunset views over the resort’s village complex.
The units, all of which are currently under contract, will range in size from 1,419 to 1,933 square feet for two- and three-bedroom homes and 2,360 square feet for the four-bedroom penthouse.
The first floor of the Fairbank Lodge is projected to be operational for the start of the 2022-23 ski season, with the second floor and entire Fairbank Lodge slated to be completed prior to the start of the 2023-24 winter season.
Wilcox is especially proud of Cranmore’s role in North America’s ski development, and has vowed to celebrate that past as long as he is in charge. The Fairbanks, in turn, always make a point to note how much they appreciate Wilcox’s role in keeping Cranmore a community area that is the host of many local events.
“It is bittersweet to see our old base lodge demoed, with so many great memories to share,” Wilcox said this week. “The old lodge is an example of Yankee ingenuity that included funky additions over the years.
But, Wilcox added, “The building basically outlived its life and for many reasons needed to be retired.
“As a valley resident for most of my life and someone who cherishes Cranmore’s rich history we will celebrate this in the new lodge with wall size murals and plaques. It will be great to celebrate this history in a functional lodge that will meet the needs of today’s skier which is critical if Cranmore is going to be viable in the future,” Wilcox said.
Looking back at Cranmore through the Gibson and Schneider years and onward, the ski area has always been synonymous with community, from Arts Jubilee in summer to the annual Jen’s Friends Climb Against Cancer in September to stepping up to provide two unique “chairlift graduations” for Kennett during the pandemic. Then there are the winter programs such as the Eastern Slope Ski Club’s Junior Program that has produced several Olympians. And don’t forget the Mountain Meisters citizen ski race series that just celebrated its 51st season.
They have all been part of being North Conway’s backyard hometown mountain.
It’s been that way since the 1930s. As vintage photos shared by Stefi Reed Hastings show, her father (the famous Carroll Reed) and mother’s eponymous ski shops’ winter fashion shows in the late 1940s and ’50s at the base of Cranmore attracted nationwide attention. NBC-TV’s “Today Show” even came in 1962 to cover the ski scene.
That included Herman Ostermeier’s Oxen Yoke music club just down the hill, popular throughout that zenith of North Conway’s prominence as a ski resort in the ’50s and ’60s, with deejay Skip Sherman spinning platters and later the North Conway-raised Shaw Brothers (of “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing” fame) providing apres-ski entertainment.
Ruth Leslie’s Eating House (later to be known as Zip’s Pub) went up at the base, built from timbers of a barn in Eaton that were brought by mountain manager Phil Robertson to Cranmore.
Stefi Hastings has copies of the old menus from the Eating House that corroborate that story. Ele Border of Eaton also emailed a copy of her late father-in-law’s handwritten ledger notes about the late 1950s transaction that resulted in the timbers from the falling-down barn being moved to Cranmore.
In time, Zip’s will also be razed as part of the $60 million facelift, but Brian and Tyler Fairbank join Wilcox in noting the timbers will be repurposed once again, much as they did at the Fairbanks’ Jiminy Peak with an old barn when they redeveloped that western Massachusetts resort.
So far, there’s no time line for the razing of Zip’s just yet, according to Cranmore officials.
For all those who have enjoyed a pint or two for apres ski inside its timbered walls or attended a family wedding or memorial service, there no doubt will be many a teary eye.
“When the Eating House comes down, that’s going to be even sadder (than the base lodge). That’s where my first wedding took place, and I also worked there,” concurred Hastings.
She related how her father ran a ski shop in the old base area, which had ski lockers available at a cost of $5 per year.
“There was a long, dark, skinny corridor that ran the length of the building to put your skis but not your boots. He always made (sisters) Carol, Pokey and I take the last ones. Dad had a ski shop there from the beginning,” Hastings recalled.
“And they used to have a gift shop and soda fountain there in summer. One year he decided to run that shop. I remember him bringing home the big glass bottles of leftover syrup for the Coca-Cola at the end of the season and putting them down cellar. I remember sneaking down to the cellar all winter to try and add water to make the drinks but I never really ever did succeed in making it taste like Coke.”
Glen Harmon, vice president of operations at Cranmore, has saved the original bullwheel for the Lower Skimobile and plans to incorporate it into the landscaping for the new Fairbank Lodge.
Of course, the statue of Hannes Schneider created by sculptor Ed Masterson of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, will continue to hold court in front of the Ticket Haus at the base, and the Schneider Triple that leads up the upper half of the mountain will continue to honor the legacy of Herbert Schneider (1920-2012). Herbert — who like his father and Fairbank is a member of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame — is also remembered by a plaque near the Summit Cabin.
The mountain also has tributes on rocks or plaques to Harvey and Helen Gibson; former mountain operations director Jimmy Mersereau, late father of current mountain manager Johnny Mersereau; and late Kennett High teacher and former ski patroller Steve Spofford. Trails also tell of Cranmore’s history, with the Koessler named after early Austrian Eastern Slope Ski School instructor Franz Koessler, who was killed while training for service in World War II.
The Schneider and the Skimeister trails — as well as Zip’s — honor the Schneiders, as Zip was the fleet- and stylish-skiing Herbert’s nickname.
The current demo project is expected to last four weeks, start to finish, according to Kidder. After that, A.J. Coleman and Son crews will start work on the site work for the new Fairbank Lodge that will be built by Atlantic Construction.
The disappearing act joins other items from Cranmore’s past that now exist only in the foggy memories of those who experienced them, including the Skimobile, which was taken out during Mank’s tenure in 1990; the old Volvo Tennis Stadium (now site of Cranmore’s tubing park); the Cranmore Fitness Center (where the new Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott is under construction by Opechee Construction of Belmont and is set to open in the fall); and the old Alpine Lounge (“the Fun Spot of the North Country”) that was located off Skimobile Road and later razed —– that site was eventually bought by the state as part of the corridor for the planned but now discarded Route 16 Bypass.
It’s not the first time that a base lodge or log cabin has come down at Cranmore. Former North Conway resident Steve Duprey, now of Concord, recounted in an email this week that his father, the late Dr. William G. Duprey Jr. of Memorial Hospital fame, with four other fellow teenagers built a log cabin in 1936, the year before Cranmore opened, on what became the South Slope.
The others were fellow Kennett High students Ken Lucy, Robert Bly, Neil Cates Jr., Kenneth Kennison and David Stiles. Early skiing supporter Edna Ricker, co-proprietor of Kearsarge Hall (where the TD Bank North Conway branch now stands), and sister Mary Kinney supplied the building materials for the small log cabin, located just above the large rock that bears a plaque in tribute to Cranmore developers Harvey and Helen Gibson.
“My dad was in the first group of locals that Hannes Schneider certified to teach at Cranmore,” said Duprey, noting that his maternal grandmother was in charge of ticket sales at Cranmore for over 20 years, and his grandfather William G. Duprey Sr. had the logging rights to what became the South Slope and built the trestles for the Skimobile.
Cranmore is a mountain of memories and with a commitment to the past while building to the future, it will prosper. And it’s still the sunny, in-town ski area whose layout continues to live up to its onetime slogan, “Tan more at Cranmore.”
Conway Daily Sun reporter Tom Eastman is author of two books on Cranmore history, a ski history lecturer and an award-winning member of the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.
