MADISON — King Pine Ski Area recently announced the addition of Chris Setchell to their leadership team in the role of Ski School Director. A proven leader combining his passion for sports with extensive and successful business management experience, Setchell has earned PSIA L3 and USSA 300 alpine ski instructing and coaching certifications as well as certifications from the Canadian Ski Coaches Federation and the Canadian Ski Instructor's Alliance.

Setchell’s adventures in ski school management and race coaching have taken him worldwide, including stints in New Zealand, Canada, Denmark and throughout the United States – but he says what attracted him to King Pine was its resemblance to where he grew up skiing.

