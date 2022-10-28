MADISON — King Pine Ski Area recently announced the addition of Chris Setchell to their leadership team in the role of Ski School Director. A proven leader combining his passion for sports with extensive and successful business management experience, Setchell has earned PSIA L3 and USSA 300 alpine ski instructing and coaching certifications as well as certifications from the Canadian Ski Coaches Federation and the Canadian Ski Instructor's Alliance.
Setchell’s adventures in ski school management and race coaching have taken him worldwide, including stints in New Zealand, Canada, Denmark and throughout the United States – but he says what attracted him to King Pine was its resemblance to where he grew up skiing.
“It’s small, but it’s a family-oriented place. When you talk to the folks who work there, so many of them have grown up there and raised their families there," he said.
With a 9-year-old daughter, he looks forward to enjoying the ski experience with his family too. He was also attracted to a resort that so obviously has been updated and well-maintained by its owner.
“I looked at infrastructure and saw with King Pine that they have kept up with things,” said Setchell.
King Pine seemed like a place where he could have an impact.
“It’s fun to think that you can make a difference and have a positive outcome,” Setchell said. “King Pine is an exceptional place to learn, to bring family and to grow the love of the sport. We need to focus on the learn to ski or snowboard experience. My biggest emphasis this year is on really upping our training game with instructors. I plan on more preseason training with instructors and more in-season training. It will be training that is fun and not boring!”
Andrew Mahoney, King Pine general manager, was impressed with Setchell’s background and emphasis on both the guest experience and instructor training.
“Here at King Pine, we are fortunate to have an individual like Chris join us, as someone who has taught skiing and led ski schools the world over. We can’t wait to see what he brings to our ski school this winter,” said Mahoney.
From a guest experience, what visitors will see is a tendency for longer lessons. Setchell believes one-hour lessons aren’t enough to make it to the top of the mountain. Among his goals for this coming winter is rebuilding King Pine’s seasonal programs for kids. “We are streamlining our offerings and have combined them into one program— the King Pine Snow Squad for kids ages 6-14, two hours for nine weeks.”
“It’s about getting our guests, both kids and adults, to love the sport and continue to ski or ride," he added. "For me, that’s what ski school programs are all about. We want you to develop a love of the sport so that after you leave us, you will love skiing and riding for the rest of your life.”
King Pine Ski Area offers lessons for beginners, intermediates and advanced skiers and snowboarders in group and private lessons. For more information on lessons and programs at King Pine Ski Area, go to: kingpine.com/lessons
King Pine is conveniently located to the southeast of the White Mountains. Its proximity to Boston and the surrounding area makes it a popular destination for skiers all across New England. King Pine is known for its family-friendly atmosphere, affordability, consistent snow conditions, and lodging options. For further information, call (603) 367-8896.
