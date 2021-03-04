CONWAY — Fewer than 100 people turned out to the deliberative portion of the annual Conway School District Meeting at Kennett High School on Wednesday night.
The hot topic was whether the district should seek a five-year bond to replace all 511 defective windows at the high school or to dip into trust funds to offset some of the costs.
The meeting, which lasted 93 minutes, was almost at long as the previous two annual meetings combined.
Last year’s session was the shortest on record since Conway switched to the SB 2 form of school meetings in 2001, adjourning after just 40 minutes, to easily top the 2019 57-minute meeting.
Everyone who attended Wednesday went through a health screening process before entering the Peter Ames Gymnasium. This included a temperature check with a fickle thermometer.
“92.7, I’m dead,” joked Virginia Schrader, director of the MWV Career and Technical Center after getting her reading.
Once inside, everyone wore face masks and were socially distanced. Just six citizens chose to sit in folding chairs on the gym floor. The majority was spread out in the bleachers, including Kathleen Murdough’s AP government class, which stayed for the entire session.
Two articles on this year's warrant address the windows at the high school. Article 2 was originally a $1.3 million bond to pay for replacing them. The first payment year’s interest was projected to be $32,500. Passage of the bond would require a 60 percent support rate.
Conway would not be footing the entire bill. The sending towns (Albany, Bartlett, Eaton, Freedom, Hart’s Location, Jackson, Madison and Tamworth) would be on the hook for $855,000 of the $1.3 million.
Article 2A would be decided only if Article 2 were to fail. It seeks $750,000 to be added to the Expendable Trust Fund (new Kennett High Facilities Maintenance Fund) for the purpose of replacing the windows. Approximately $493,727 would be offset by sending towns through the tuition agreement.
Prior to discussion on Article 2, Joe Lentini, Conway School Board chair, moved to lower the bond amount to $1,186,345 after the board received a lower bid. He said the first payment would be for $29,600 instead of $32,500.
Lentini said the new bid came in from Lockheed Window Corp. of Burrillville, R.I.
Peter Donohoe, vice chair of the municipal budget committee, preferred the original plan brought forward last spring by the school board’s facilities committee. The facilities committee recommended to the board June 22 to award a four-phase, four-year project for $937,400 to Granite State Glass for the work, but since the committee did not put the project out to bid, which is required under the school board’s policy, the board balked.
“I think not looking at this option does a disservice to the taxpayers,” Donohoe said and recommended the district use the maintenance trusts and fund balances to do the job and utilize the district’s maintenance staff to remove the windows as the facility committee had recommended.
Donohoe heard the windows were only being guaranteed for five years but that the district could also purchase an extended 10-year warranty that would cost more.
Hill said windows will be guaranteed for 10 years. The district is spending $1,600 to extend the guarantee from five to 10 years.
Board member Joe Mosca, chair of the facilities committee that brought the original recommendation forward, said the board “was in a Catch-22” no matter what direction it chooses to go in.
“If we didn’t put it out to bid, we’d get hammered,” he said. “If we went with the bid and it cost more, we’d get hammered.”
Mosca added: "I feel it was a fair process and it was done correctly and I stand by the board’s decision to go this way.”
Former school board member Mark Hounsell said: “I think what we’ve done is unwise. We have basically accepted the low bid before any sort of a background check has been done. That to me seems unwise. My father used to say, ‘You don’t have to be smart to be the low bidder.’”
On Thursday, Superintendent Kevin Richard told the Sun that Gale Associates, a consulting engineer firm from Bedford that the school board hired, has done at least 10 projects with Lockheed.
“They’re well-respected in the field,” he said.
For Article 2A, Lentini made the motion to lower the amount to add to the Expendable Trust Fund from $750,000 to $636,345, and also to lower the $493,727 that would be offset by sending towns to $418,906.
“I personally think 2A is the way to go,” said Jim Lefebvre, chair of the budget committee.
Fellow budgeteer Ellin Leonard asked what interest rate the current trust funds get.
Lilli Gilligan, director of budget and finance for SAU 9, said when she worked for the town in that role, the earning interest rate was .002 percent.
While everyone masked up for the meeting, it was often hard to understand what some were saying. LeFebvre at one point tried to remedy that by removing his mask before speaking. This prompted Deb Fauver, town moderator, to immediately bring him a new, lighter mask, which he quickly donned.
Article 7 is the proposed operating budget for 2021-22, totaling $38,653,496.
If voters on April 13 reject it, the district would have to go with the default budget, which is $238,000 less than what school district officials recommend.
LeFebvre is hoping voters go for the default budget. He acknowledged that the difference between the proposed and default budgets is only .61 percent of 1 percent, "which is practically no reduction at all. My argument would be that something less is better than what is being proposed.”
The adopted budget for 2019-20 was $38,566,756. The 2020-21 adopted budget was $37,873,652.
He added: “In a $38 million budget, if you can’t afford a cut of $238,000, it’s either an extremely efficient budget or it’s something else.”
Under "other business," citizen Bill Marvel stepped to the microphone and addressed Moderator Doug Burnell.
“It’s safe to say you and I have known each other for more than 60 years,” he said, and Burnell agreed.
Wondering how long Burnell had served as the school moderator, he said went through his collection of school reports.
“In March of 1986, you were first elected,” Marvel told Burnell, adding, “I didn’t bring you any flowers (referring to the bouquet presented at Monday’s town deliberative to Fauver, who is stepping down after five years), but I wanted to recognize you."
The crowd rose as one and gave Burnell a lengthy standing ovation.
“Thank you, you’re too kind,” Burnell said, adding, “Even my wife (Kathy) is standing. (Jokingly) No, she’s just stretching.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.