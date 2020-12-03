CONWAY — The Kennett High Drumline made Emily Smith-Mossman’s day on Thursday, not with musical performance, but with an act of kindness, delivering 80 pairs of socks for the non-profit North Country Cares, which she founded.
“This is wonderful,” Smith-Mossman, the executive director of North Country Cares, as Hayleigh Young, Mila Dorji and Riley Gavett, seniors and captains of KHS Drumline arrived at North Country Fair Jewelers with Santa hats, two Christmas poinsettias and a drum filled with pairs of socks. “This is amazing. You guys are absolutely amazing. Thank you. Thank you.”
The Eagles traditionally hold a mattress sale fundraiser every year to benefit the music and dance programs but were unable to this year due to COVID-19. Instead, Dr. Therese Davision found an app where students could sell funky socks. For every three pairs of socks the students sold, the company would donate a pair to the charity of the school’s choice.
Over the course of two weeks, the band sold 243 pairs of socks and the chorus and dance team, under the direction of Holly Fougere, sold 177 pairs. Socks sold for $27 per three-pack.
Eighty pairs of socks were donated to North Country Cares and 60 pairs of socks, courtesy of the dance team and chorus, are being donated to the Lutheran Church of the Nativity in North Conway.
“I am very proud of the student musicians at Kennett High School for staying motivated even though performances have been curtailed,” Davison said. “This fundraiser was terrific not only because the students are able to help out the music program but we are also able to donate high quality, new socks to families in need."
The performing arts department usually raises between $12,000-$14,000 a year to help support student activities as well as the purchase of equipment, uniforms and costumes, but the pandemic has dramatically impacted those fundraising efforts.
Smith-Mossman said socks are “always an item in demand” for children.
“This is one of our most needed and least donated items,” she said. “Homeless shelters and anyone who does any clothing needs will tell you the same thing, socks and underwear are always needed.”
North Country Cares, based in North Conway, according to its website is, “a resource for pre-teens and teens in the Mount Washington Valley. We provide clothing, school supplies, personal necessities as well as funding and support for various school, vocational and extra-curricular enrichment programs.”
“We live in such a great place, we’re so lucky,” Smith-Mossman said. “I mean, it's crazy. I'm amazed, like all the time that this stuff gets accomplished.”
