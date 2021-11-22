CONWAY — October was Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and students at Kennett Middle School once again saw the month as an opportunity to do some fundraising.
For a number of years KMS has raised money for a variety of good causes benefitting the Mount Washington Valley, including Jen’s Friends. Kristen Carey, language arts teacher at the middle school, explained students could make a difference by bonding together. She shared if each student at the Conway Village campus gave a quarter a week for the month, they could raise about $250.
Quarters for Cancer emerged.
The premise was if seventh- and eighth-graders were able to give a dollar from their allowance, savings or money they might otherwise use to spend on themselves, the Eagles could make a difference. Well, the hometown flock responded.
KMS raised just over $1,000.
“More than a few students brought in containers of change they had been saving,” said Carey. “Our students deserve a hand. Well done Kennett Middle School, well done.”
Jen’s Friends is currently serving 80 families, according to Jen’s Friends first vice president Heather Phillips, who notes that the non-profit operates on a budget of about $25,000 a month to serve clients.
One hundred percent of the funds raised through Jen’s Friends' events go directly to clients.
The biggest fundraiser for Jen’s Friends is its annual; Climb Against Cancer held each September at Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway. The first hike in 1998 raised $68,000. Since then, it has raised over $3.1 million (including over $100,000 this year) and assisted nearly 1,000 clients/families.
First held in October 1998 to raise funds for then 26-year-old brain cancer battler Jen Hill of North Conway, the all-volunteer non-profit raises money to help with the living expenses of local cancer battlers.
Funds are used to pay non-medical expenses, such as rent, utilities, groceries and transportation costs to medical appointments.
