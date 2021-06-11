CONWAY — Although unable to play together for most of the school year, Kennett High music program members were able to gather in the Loynd Auditorium on June 3 for the annual awards presentation.
Dr. Therese Davison, dean of the Kennett High faculty, and director of the music department for 28 years, said it was nice to celebrate her students.
“One year, one month, two weeks and four days” — that’s how long it had been since music students at KHS got the opportunity to play collectively due to COVID-19, according to Davison.
That day finally happened April 20.
Thanks to the arrival of musical PPE (personal protective equipment) from North Carolina, the hometown flock brightened the campus with the sound of music. And the first song?
“The most important song a band can play,” said Davison, “and that’s ‘The Star-Spangled Banner.’ I have to say, they sounded pretty darn good."
Last Sunday, the Kennett Kombo had its first and last performance of the school year playing swing music in the Loynd Auditorium.
Davison shared this year’s music awards.
The Rotary Milliman Award was presented by North Conway Rotary President Kelly Drew (Kennett Class of 1982).
“The Rotary presents this $250 award annually to a student continuing his or her study of music in college,” Davison said. “This year's recipient, Mila Dorji, will be studying guitar performance at Concordia University in the fall.”
Academic Awards for diligence in learning their instrument and marked growth over their years in the music program: Tenor Sax — Cam Day. Drums — Cody Hamlin.
Heartstrings Award: "This senior often expresses the powerful impact music has in her life,” said Davison. “She has made it clear that music is also her heartstrings. Her quiet ways and willingness to express her thoughts made her a natural pick for The Heartstring Award. Brooke Hargraves.
Ernie Mills Low Brass Award: “This $100 award is named after father and son trombonists,” Davison said. “The son, a KHS graduate, went on to become a music teacher himself. It is given to a brass player who contributes positively to the ensemble, one who exhibits a great attitude. This year’s award is presented to Molly Damon.”
The National Louis Armstrong Jazz Award: “This is given to a student who dedicates himself or herself to the study of jazz throughout his or her high school career,” said Davison. “This year’s recipient has worked tirelessly to master difficult jazz chords on the guitar as well as playing mallets in our Drumline. This year’s award is presented to Lily Barber."
The Jean Fickett Eagle Spirit Award: “We created The Jean Fickett Eagle Spirit Award when longtime MWV music educator and my mentor Jean Fickett retired,” Davison said. “It is given to a student who demonstrates boundless enthusiasm for the band, bleeds black and white throughout the school, and in this case, is a true friend to every member of the ensemble. Let’s hear it for Brianna Consaul.”
The National Instrumentalist Magazine Merit Award: “This is given to students in recognition of outstanding contributions, leadership, and service to the school music program,” Davison said. “This year, we have four deserving recipients.
"For exceptional fundraising in multiple years and for starting the Meet the Musicians Initiative: Bobby Graustein.
“Learning multiple instruments, drums, clarinet and trombone, to meet instrumentation shortages and volunteering to work on every project that came along: River West.
“Acting as a peer tutor to Block 1 drummers and running many errands on behalf of the Drumline and Band, and sharing her story for the benefits of others: Abbie Weckesser.
“For juggling academics, athletics, and music, maintaining an active status in the Tri-M Music Honor Society, and for helping to insure jazz stayed alive during the pandemic: Sierra Parsons.”
The National Quincy Jones Musicianship Award: “This award honors outstanding students for their creativity and musicianship. This year’s recipient is known for playing guitar, bass, piano and drums. He arranges music and records albums in his spare time, it’s Mila Dorji.”
The National John Philip Sousa Award: “This award recognizes superior musicianship and outstanding dedication,” Davison said. “John Philip Sousa was the first bandmaster of the President’s Own Marine Corps Band. This student served as our Drum Major, worked on multiple projects to help make the 2021 band experience special, and she has enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Her name will be added to a national database of recipients: Kaela Boothby.”
The National Director’s Award for Band: “This year’s recipient has had an exemplary year and an outstanding four-year career. She demonstrated excellent leadership as one of our Drum Captains, demonstrating kindness in all aspects of her daily contributions to Drumline as well as excellent musicianship — Riley Gavett.”
There was one final award.
“The National Semper Fidelis Award is designed to recognize a young man and a young woman distinguished high school band members for musical achievements and leadership as a high school scholar. Requirements include: Be a high school senior, be capable of performing as a soloist with the high school band, and be recognized as both an outstanding performer and as a truly outstanding young citizen, but must also devote time to the extracurricular needs of the band. Congratulations to Hayleigh Young and Thomas Troon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.