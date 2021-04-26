FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg selectmen will be asking voters in June to allow the town to pursue acquiring 100 percent ownership of Jockey Cap from a resident and put it into conservation.
The 600-foot granite dome has an accessible trail and at the summit there is a memorial to Adm. Richard Peary, who once lived in Fryeburg in the late 19th century.
One can reach the top in under 20 minutes. Dollar General, located at 124 Bridgton Road, is located at the base now, though there used to be a motel there.
From the summit of Jockey Cap, you can see Lovewell Pond to the east, and Mount Chocorua to the west.
Its eastern slope was a ski slope in the 1930s served by a ropetow until Cranmore opened the Skimobile in 1938.
Jockey Cap is on a 15.6-acre parcel the town jointly owns with local resident Arizona Zipper, son of late local historian Helen Leadbeater.
According to Sun hiking columnist Ed Parsons, the land was purchased in 1912 by Maj. Clayton Pike. Arizona Zipper, who is approximately 80 years old, is his grandson.
Selectmen last week decided to approve warrant articles asking votes for permission to seek 100 percent ownership.
Selectmen’s chairman Tom Klinepeter said the town is “in discussions” with Zipper.
Klinepeter said Town Manager Katie Haley has reached out to Zipper on behalf of the town, but that no deal has been reached, and he did not know whether a price would be established by town meeting.
However, the vote is needed just in case negotiations are successful.
At the annual meeting scheduled for June 10 at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds will be asking voters for two articles related to Jockey Cap. They will be articles 40 and 41. The warrant is to be completed and posted Wednesday.
Article 40: “To see if the Town will authorize the Select Board to acquire the remaining ownership interest in the parcel of land known as Jockey Cap (Map 009, Lot 036).”
Article 41: “To see if the Town will authorize the Select Board to apply, on behalf of the town, for Federal financing assistance under the provisions of the Land and Water Conservation Fund Act, Public Law 88-578 for the acquisition of the parcel of land known as Jockey Cap (Map 009, Lot 036); and further authorize the Select Board to enter into the Land and Water Conservation Fund Project Agreement with the State subsequent to federal approval of the project.”
“We are partnering with Upper Saco Valley Land Trust on this effort, with the combined end goal of conserving the land,” said Haley in an email last Friday morning.
“The goal is to solely use grant money and/or donations (and no tax dollars) to complete this transaction.
“We will be applying for a grant through the Land and Water Conservation Fund and need express permission from the town voters to do so, hence warrant Article 41.
“We also need town permission to acquire full ownership of the parcel, hence warrant article 40,” she said.
