OSSIPEE — A trial for the Jackson teen accused of sexual assault in Conway, which had been set for the first eight days of June, has now been postponed until later this summer.
Riley Hayes, now 19, of Jackson was charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault in February 2021 in connection with an incident that allegedly took place Oct. 17, 2020, when the victim was “physically helpless to resist.”
He also was charged with misdemeanor sexual assault.
According to the criminal complaint that Carroll County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi filed, the female victim was 15 years old.
Hayes pleaded not guilty in March.
His attorneys are Leslie Gill of Gill & Sculimbrene PLLC of Nashua and Robin Melone of Wadleigh, Starr & Peters PLLC of Manchester.
Court paperwork shows Hayes turned 18 the day before the arrest.
In February, Carroll County Superior Court Clerk Abigail Allbee issued a notice for a jury trial that said Hayes was ordered to appear at a final pretrial hearing scheduled for May 5 at 8:30 a.m., with jury selection to take place May 3 at 10 a.m. and a jury trial scheduled for June 1-3 and then June 6-10.
However, on Tuesday, May 3. Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius granted Riley's defense attorneys' oral request to continue the trial to a later date.
The request had been made at a hearing on April 28.
Ignatius explained that the defense counsel had discovery issues to deal with and needed more time. She added that the prosecution didn't object to the motion to continue.
Now, the docket shows that final pretrial conference will be held on Aug. 4 and jury selection will be held Aug. 29.
In October, Hayes, while attending Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla., told his student newspaper he was eager for trial.
FAU’s student paper, University Press, published a story on Hayes last month. The article, headlined “Lack of housing background checks leads to alleged rapist living at HPT” was written by the student paper's managing editor, Kendall Little.
Little's story included this quote from one of Hayes' attorneys:
"Riley has pled not guilty because he is not guilty,” said Melone. “We will not try this case in the court of public opinion where people have already tried and convicted Riley on mere allegation. Riley very much looks forward to his real trial."
On Oct. 29, his attorneys filed a document called "defendant's invocation of right to speedy trial."
"This matter has been pending in court for eight months. To date, no trial has been scheduled," said the attorneys. "Mr. Hayes now invokes his right to speedy trial. He respectfully asks that a trial date be scheduled."
The attorneys note that the alleged crime took place Oct. 17, 2020, when Hayes was 17 and police waited four months to arrest him the morning after he turned 18.
Ignatius held a dispositional conference on Monday over Webex. Deputy County Attorney Keith Blair and Gill both seemed to agree the case should be scheduled for trial.
"We did invoke Mr. Hayes's speedy trial rights back on Oct. 29, and we have yet to have a trial date," she said. "So, a second time, he is invoking his speedy trial rights today."
