JACKSON — A Carroll County Superior Court grand jury recently indicted a Jackson man on two counts of second degree murder and falsifying physical evidence, Attorney General John M. Formella announced Thursday.
Brandon R. Mitchell, 21, being held in the county jail, has been indicted on multiple charges in connection with the shooting death of Esmae Doucette, age 23, in Jackson, on Nov. 30, 2022 at the Dana Place Apartments.
On Feb. 17, a Carroll County grand jury returned indictments charging Mitchell with one count of second-degree murder and accused him of knowingly causing Doucette’s death by shooting her.
The grand jury also indicted Mitchell on an alternative count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing the death of Doucette under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, by shooting her.
If convicted of both second-degree murder counts, Mitchell could only be sentenced on one of them because they pertain to the same murder but describe Mitchell’s alleged conduct differently. Both carry potential life sentences.
He also was indicted for allegedly falsifying physical evidence, claiming that Mitchell, “believing that an investigation was pending or about to be instituted, altered or concealed something, to wit, moving or placing a bullet cartridge in the bedroom, with a purpose to impair its verity or availability in such investigation.”
Mitchell is scheduled to be arraigned on these charges on at 9 a.m., on March 16 in the Carroll County Superior Court.
The charges and allegations against Mitchell are merely accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
At a court appearance on Feb. 1, Superior Court xJudge Mark Attorri agreed to the case on a trial track and have a trial next January. Dates will be selected over the summer.
