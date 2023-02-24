mitchell

Murder suspect Brandon Mitchell appeared in Carroll County Superior Court from jail over a Webex connection on Jan. 7. (DAYMOND STEER SCREENSHOT)

JACKSON — A Carroll County Superior Court grand jury recently indicted a Jackson man on two counts of second degree murder and falsifying physical evidence, Attorney General John M. Formella announced Thursday.

Brandon R. Mitchell, 21, being held in the county jail, has been indicted on multiple charges in connection with the shooting death of Esmae Doucette, age 23, in Jackson, on Nov. 30, 2022 at the Dana Place Apartments.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.