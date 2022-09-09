There is an election on Tuesday, and according to most political pundits, the vast majority of Granite Staters are undecided on who they will cast their ballots for.
Tuesday is the New Hampshire Primary election, and it figures to be a long day for town clerks and voters counters across the state. Town checklist supervisors have been issued a 461-page book on how to prepare for and handle this upcoming election, while town clerks have a slew of new tasks to ensure voter integrity happens.
“I think an already long night is going to be even longer,” Wakefield Town Clerk Valerie Ward said by phone on Tuesday.
Town clerks were given four and a half pages of new vote handling instructions from the Secretary of State’s Office in preparation for this election. While Wakefield and many towns have electronic counting machines, many ballots will need to be hand counted.
Clerks will need to hand count “undervotes” and “overvotes.” An overvote is when a spot on the ballot states “to vote for not more than one” and someone votes for two people. An undervote would be if someone is told “to vote for not more than two” and someone only votes for one candidate.
“A lot of the new laws are from what transpired in the 2020 election in Windham,” said Conway Town Clerk Louise Inkell by phone on Tuesday.
In 2020, Windham election officials opted to use a folding machine to get absentee ballots prepared faster, but instead created a nightmare for all involved. The machine created folds that crossed into the voting bubble of one of the candidates which led to a major counting error.
According to the New Hampshire Bulletin, “On Election Day, around 300 Republican votes in one specific House race were rejected by the machines, and 99 votes erroneously went to that one Democrat. The rejections didn’t affect the outcome – and were fixed after a recount – but they did make the race much closer than it should have been.”
In June, Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill to require New Hampshire voting machines to alert voters when their ballots include “overvotes,” allowing for corrections.
Inkell has spent the past week preparing for Tuesday’s election. Last Wednesday (Sept. 7), the town tested its voting machines. On Thursday afternoon (Sept. 8), Inkell and other ballot clerks counted the ballots, which was open to the general public.
“I’ve been filling out my dance card list,” Inkell said smiling, referring to her list of things to do. “I think we’ll be ready. We do have a lot of people stepping up to help, which is wonderful.”
Inkell is optimistic that this election will feel a lot more like those pre-COVID-19. There are no COVID protocols that need to be followed when voters head to the Conway Town Garage in Center Conway (located behind the Center Conway Fire Station) from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“We will have PPE (personal protective equipment) if people want or need it, but it’s not required,” she said.
Inkell said for Primary Election she’s received “a typical number” of requests for absentee ballots. There had been 136 requests as of Tuesday. People can still pick an absentee ballot up until 5 p.m. at the Conway Town Office in Conway Village.
In the early days of the pandemic in the spring of 2020, Conway’s town and school elections were postponed three times, and more than 1,045 absentee ballots were requested.
By contrast, in 2021, only 150 absentee ballots were requested through Inkell’s office.
Residents of the township of Hales Location will vote in a new town in this election. Since its formation, residents have always voted in Conway, but with the new redistricting they will now cast their ballots in Bartlett. Voting will be at the Bartlett Fire Station in Glen from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Thanks to the redistricting, voters in Albany, Jackson and Sandwich will head into unchartered political ground on Tuesday as well when they head to the polls and cast ballots for Congress. The three Carroll County towns were moved from the 1st Congressional District to the 2nd district earlier this spring.
While incumbent Annie Kuster of Hopkinton is unopposed and seeking a sixth term, seven names appear on the Republican ballot looking to become the GOP nominee. They are Scott Black of Whitefield; Robert Burns of Bedford; Michael Callis of Albany; George Hansel of Keene; Jay Mercer of Nashua; Dean Poirier of Concord; and Lily Tang Williams of Weare.
In an Aug. 15, St. Anselm College Survey Center poll, a whopping 65 percent of voters were uncertain who they would vote for.
Burns, a businessman running an aggressively pro-Trump campaign, was at 12 percent, while Keene mayor and moderate Republican Hansel sat at 10 percent and liberty activist Williams was at 8 percent.
"The 2nd Congressional District, amongst Republicans, is definitely a jump ball," said Neil Levesque, of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics.
One of the more interesting elections on the ballot comes in Conway where six residents are running for three seats as Republican delegates to the state convention — Frank, Terry McCarthy, Nancy Plante, Wendy Richardson, Norman Tregenza and Jim Umberger.
“Those delegates join pre-determined delegates, who are the party’s nominees to state and federal offices, to make up the more than 700 Republicans who attend the state convention to decide the party’s platform and to elect members of the central governing body of the party — the Republican State Committee,” according to WMUR (Channel 9).
The Democrats currently appoint members for their state convention, but that will change in 2024 when they will also hold a primary and general election to choose its representatives.
In 2020 Primary Election, 287,881 Granite Staters (just 26 percent of the state’s voting age population) cast ballots (150,796 voted in the Democrat Primary and 137,085 in the Republican Primary) out of a possible 1,107,000 registered voters.
That’s compared to a record 814,092 ballots (73.5 percent of the state’s voting age population) that were cast in 2020 general election, which also included the election for president that year.
Of the 814,092 ballots included 261,062 absentee ballots cast due to COVID-19, which easily surpassed the previous records set in 2016 of 755,850 total ballots and 75,305 absentees.
Weather often plays a role in voter turnout. According to AccuWeather, there is a 60 percent “probability of precipitation” on Tuesday in Conway with a daytime high temperature of 75 degrees forecast “with considerable cloudiness with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm.”
Perhaps Franklin D. Roosevelt said it best about voting — “Nobody will ever deprive the American people of the right to vote except the American people themselves and the only way they could do this is by not voting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.