CONWAY — The last day of school is here for students in SAU 9, and for the first time in three years, it will feel normal when they are dismissed.
“It’s been so nice,” John H. Fuller Elementary Principal Danielle Nutting said Wednesday. “The last couple of weeks have felt very normal, and on Friday, we’ll have our traditional end-of-year celebration.”
The Falcons will enjoy an all-school
assembly, followed by the return of the staff versus sixth-graders kickball game at 10:15 a.m. The kickball game hasn’t happened since 2019.
“There’s a lot of excitement about the game,” Nutting said. “It’s a big deal!”
When the sixth-graders are dismissed at 12:15 p.m. staff will be coming to the front of the school to wish them well.
“We’re nearing the finish line,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said by phone Thursday. “he end of the year is always a celebration, perhaps this year more than others.”
After going remote at the end of 2020, the 2020-21 school year saw SAU 9 be part of less than 20 percent of the schools in the state to successfully offer face-to-face in-person learning as well as a remote option for K-12 students and families.
“This year was much tougher than the previous year, absolutely, without a doubt,” Richard said. “If you talk to every principal and superintendent, they’ll all give you a resounding yes that this year was much more difficult.”
With masks being mandatory at the start of the school year unless a child had a physician’s note excluding them, it was a year of fatigue and a battle in the community over the benefits of masking.
“It looked like we were at the bottom (of the COVID) mountain that summer, and when school came around, there were more variants and more mountains to climb,” Richard said.
“The previous year, people were just happy to be back in school. People’s patience wore thin and they were tired of the pandemic. It was a much more difficult year.”
The Omicron variant saw cases soar — the two weeks following Christmas recess saw 108 cases the first week and 84 the second week. But the numbers did go down and school boards were ready to make masks optional when the Department of Health and Human Services on Feb. 24 sped up the process, updating its recommendations and no longer requiring face masks in indoor public spaces.
On Feb. 28, masks were optional, and the shift back to normalcy began, but not without some practice.
“Our kindergartners and first-grade teachers actually had an entire lesson on how do you use a tray in the cafeteria because those students hadn’t had that opportunity,” Conway Elementary School Principal Jason Robert said.
“Because for the last year and a half, they’d been eating in their classrooms, things had been packaged and delivered to their rooms. Just kind of going through some of those, what we would consider normal routines, has been a great shift,” he said.
Robert himself will be making a personal shift, too. After three years as a Cougar, Robert will be assistant principal of the Lincoln-Woodstock (Lin-Wood) Public School. For Robert, who lives in Hebron, his 90-minute commute will be cut by 55 minutes each way.
Richard had nothing but good things to say about Robert.
“Jason has been incredible,” he said. “Unfortunately, he had to live through just a weird experience (of the pandemic), but he did a nice job and will be missed.”
While school’s out for summer starting Friday afternoon, staff will be back in their buildings Monday before gathering at Gary Millen Stadium at 11:45 a.m. for lunch and an end-of-year wrap-up.
“It’ll be nice to have everyone together,” Richard said. “It’ll be the first time since 2019-20 hat has happened.”
One of Richard’s traditions at the end of each school year is to share a list of song titles that he believes sum up the past year.
He offered two songs: “The Long and Winding Road,” by the Beatles, for the past year and for the district’s new retirees, “Forever Young,” by Rod Stewart.
