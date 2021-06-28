CONWAY — At his last meeting with the Conway Planning Board, retiring Town Planning Director Tom Irving, 62, was saluted by board members and others for his service to the town over the past 21years.
Irving was poignantly lauded by his assistant, Holly Whitelaw, who said she and Irving had “attended 400-plus meetings together over the past 21 years,” as well as 200-plus zoning board of adjustment meetings.
“That means we’ve spent a lot of time together preparing for those meetings, too," she said, adding, "It’s a good thing we like each other.”
Steve Porter, selectmen's representative to the board and former planning board chairman, said: “This board has done a lot of very positive things over the past several decades, and I attribute that to Tom Irving and the way he handles the zoning ordinances and the way he gets the clients to come to us prepared, which makes our task a lot easier.
“I personally want to thank him for everything he has done for the town,” he said.
Planning board chair Ben Colbath praised Irving's attention to detail and thanked him for helping new board member.
“I only wish I had more time to come and speak with you and bother you during the day ... but thank you for your service and all you've done,” said Colbath.
Other board members (Sarah Frechette, Ailie Beyers, alternate Steve Steiner, Erik Corbett and Eliza Grant) joined Colbath and Porter in a round of applause for Irving for his strong commitment to the town since coming on board in December 1999.
Prior to coming to Conway, Irving worked for North Carolina's Division of Community Assistance out of Raleigh, N.C., overseeing 20 communities.
Before that, he was planning officer for economic development for Summerside, Prince Edward Island, Canada. He earned a master’s degree in urban and rural planning from Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Irving wished the board luck as it works with a new planner to update the town’s master plan, improve zoning ordinances and tackle the issue of short-term rentals, urging them to work collaboratively with selectmen.
He made that remark after Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services of Conway pleaded with the board to take a leadership role in solving the STR problem.
In his remarks, Irving thanked the town and the baord for its support.
“It certainly has been a pleasure and I appreciate the opportunities that the town has offered me,” said Irving in his brief remarks at the end of last Thursday’s planning board session. “This board has done some very good work.”
Irving especially thanked Whitelaw for her years of dedication.
“I could not have done it without Holly. She is a tremendous asset and I hope you recognize that,” said Irving.
After the meeting, Porter shared with the Sun that selectmen met in nonpublic session at their June 22 meeting with a candidate whom Porter described as having experience in the issues the town desires in a successor to Irving.
“She is adept at master planning updates, zoning, short-term rentals …so we will see,” said Porter when asked by the Sun about the search process.
In the meantime, the town has contracted with Gorrill Palmer Consulting Engineers of South Portland to assist in site-plan reviews and to help with the transition once a new town planning director is hired. Sitting in at last Thursday’s meeting was Will Haskell, described on the company’s website as “principal and head of the Municipal Group at Gorrill Palmer” and as having 25 years of experience in designing, constructing and maintaining civil infrastructure, including drainage, sewers, roads, pedestrian, commercial, residential and municipal facilities.
“I am very proud of all that we have done,” said Irving, a Canadian citizen and resident of Eaton with his wife Ellie. He told the Sun in an earlier interview that they look forward to retirement, spending time together in the outdoors, kayaking and skiing.
Meanwhile, in a followup interview, Town Manager Tom Holmes said selectmen have offered the town planner’s position to a candidate and that he may be able to announce at selectmen’s meeting today if the candidate has accepted the position.
Selectmen meet at 4 p.m. at Conway Town Hall.
“We have been interviewing finalists. We have made a decision but have not signed any paperwork as of yet. If all goes well, I should announce a new planner at the Selectmen's meeting on Tuesday,” said Holmes, noting that there were about a dozen applicants but that only four or five had the planning and related experience that the board desired. He said the board interviewed about three people.
