WHITEFIELD — New Hampshire Fish and Game officer Matt Holmes is back to work after recovering from serious injuries he received when his ATV was struck while he was trying to stop two speeding ATVs back in June.
In announcing his full return to work, Fish and Game said Holmes has made a remarkable recovery and is thankful for the overwhelming support he received while out.
Holmes, 38, of Whitefield was running stationary radar on Dummer Pond Road, which is open to cars and trucks as well as OHRVs. He was attempting to stop two ATVs when his patrol ATV was struck from behind by a third ATV.
According to Fish and Game, all three ATVs were traveling at a high rate of speed, faster than the 25 mile per hour posted limit for the road. Holmes was ejected from his ATV and landed several feet away.
Fish and Game Officer Robert Mancini, who was working speed enforcement with Holmes, dragged the unconscious officer from the middle of the busy trail and called for emergency medical help. Several riders who came upon the accident stopped to assist the injured officer.
Holmes was transported from the scene by Gorham Ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin and then transferred by helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Maine. He suffered broken ribs and numerous cuts and bruises.
Holmes is familiar to viewers of "North Woods Law" as one of the N.H. Fish and Game conservation officers followed by the television show. A crew from "North Woods Law" was filming when the accident occurred.
