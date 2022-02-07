A group of climbers from the Boston area is seen recently at Champney Falls. The popular site off the Kancamangus Highway was one of the MWV Ice Fest’s locations last weekend, during which an experienced ice climber died hiking up Mount WIllard on Friday. (MARK GUERRINGUE PHOTO)
HART’S LOCATION — A 67-year-old man from Florida collapsed and died while hiking Mount Willard to go ice climbing last Friday, according to the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game.
Shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, conservation officers learned a hiker had collapsed while hiking up the 2,865-foot mountain in Crawford Notch. The man’s identity was not released pending notification of kin.
Members of his group immediately began CPR and attempted to revive him for over an hour. Members of Mountain Rescue Service, Bartlett Jackson Ambulance Bartlett Fire and Twin Mountain Fire responded.
However, the efforts were not successful. According to Fish and Game Sgt. Alex Lopashanski, “Unfortunately, the climber passed away, and he was placed in a litter, lowered several hundred feet to the rail bed, and carried a little over a hal-mile to the trailhead. The recovery concluded shortly after 1:30 p.m.”
Mount Washington Valley Ice Fest Coordinator Paul McCoy told the Sun Monday that the man was on a Mount Washington Valley Ice Fest excursion. Ice Fest took place Feb. 4-6.
McCoy said the man was a longtime ice-climbing enthusiast. He noted that Ice Fest organizers were not aware of his having any medical issues and he didn’t disclose them.
“I want to be clear it was really tragic and really sad,” said McCoy said. “It was a hard day.”
McCoy confirmed the group the man was with was not ice climbing at the time but were hiking up a steep trail to go ice climbing.
The day before, the man told McCoy he was excited to go ice climbing.
Last year’s festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, a number of climbing clinics took place around the valley, including at Champney Falls off the Kancamagus Highway, Cathedral Ledge in North Conway, the Barking Dog Ice Cliff off West Side Road, the Jackson Ice Mill off Carter Notch Road and Frankenstein Cliffs in Crawford Notch.
Reporter Terry Leavitt contributed to this article.
