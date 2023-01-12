By Steve Woodcock, Special to The Conway Daily Sun
CONCORD — The New Hampshire House of Representatives started its work for the 2023-24 session last week. The House is almost evenly divided between the two parties (201-197), with one additional election (Rochester, Ward 4) that will be held in February.
Along strictly partisan lines, Republicans returned Sherman Packard to the Speaker’s position and the Democrats elected Matt Wilhelm as their Minority Leader.
The first official session of the House always deals with the setting of rules for the session. The House operates under Mason’s Manual of Legislative Procedures.
The general public typically is familiar with Robert’s Rules of Order from their experience in municipal work. But many of the protocols and processes for governing the House are very different from Robert’s Rules.
The first five session votes were all voice votes where House members yell out yeah or nay.
This array of bills dealt with calendar dates, deadlines, public hearing notifications and the like. All of the deadline notifications and procedures, etc. had been previously agreed upon by the joint leadership and the voice votes were unanimous.
Floor amendments to the House Rules came next and these are simply requests to change existing rules.
Proxy voting (House Rule 22C) was a rule change request submitted by Minority Leader Wilhelm which would establish a process for members with medical conditions or illness in the family to vote by proxy.
Proxy is allowing your vote to be cast by a legislator who is present. This process is allowed in several state legislatures and the U.S. Congress.
The proxy voting option would enable members of the House to continue representing their constituents without threatening their health or the health of others.
The Democratic view was this option would facilitate better participation while the Republican position was legislators should be present to cast their votes.
A check of the past session’s attendance records show Republican legislators typically had a higher percentage of attendance. Several Democrats were legislators with young school-age children and full-time jobs or were immune-compromised and couldn’t be present due to health-related issues.
The current House membership is so close in numbers that the lack of allowance for proxy voting may have a substantial impact on legislation passage or failure.
The amendment failed on roll call 171 for-204 against.
Remote Access to Committee Work (House Rule 31). This Democratic proposed amendment would allow the Speaker of the House the authority to allow remote or hybrid meetings of House Committees.
The intent was to allow legislators who would have to travel long distances, especially in bad weather, or have conflicts with employment, or have responsibility for a child or parent care to participate in committee work remotely.
In the 2020-22 session, this process worked well as part of the committee hearing process during the COVID period. The building is wired to successfully handle the technology. Every piece of legislation (proposed laws) goes through the committee process of a hearing and committee vote by the legislators. A hybrid option would increase participation and constituent representation.
During the 2020-22 session, the N.H. Democratic party petitioned the N.H. Supreme Court requesting the allowance of remote voting and participation due to the severe illness of several of its members.
The court ruled it was legal, but the Speaker’s position was that the House Rules didn’t allow for remote voting. By the completion of the two-year (2020-22) session, several of the members petitioning the court had passed away.
Currently, as in the previous session, the Carroll County Delegation which meets at the County Complex in Ossipee allows for and uses hybrid meetings, discussions and voting.
The amendment failed on roll call 180-195
Bill’s Recommendation (House Bill 46C). This Republican-proposed amendment would allow the chair of a committee to determine the status of a bill when it comes out of the committee tied.
This situation hasn’t occurred often in the past because a committee’s makeup reflected the majority party’s advantage.
For example, if party A was the majority party in the House, it would have proportionally more members on a committee than party B which was the minority party. Most committees consist of 20 representatives and reflect the proportion of House membership.
This last session, most committees were composed of 11 Republicans and nine Democrats which aligned with the House’s proportion of representatives.
Subsequently, many of the bill’s recommendations came out with an 11-9 vote, to pass, kill or retain for further study.
This is important because the first recommendation that is first debated on the floor of the House is the recommendation of a committee. So if a committee voted to kill the bill that’s what the House would discuss in the first go around.
In this session (2022-24) most committees are tied with 10 representatives from each party, and therefore it is projected that many bills may come out without a recommendation. Historically, when this occurs the bill (that was tied and didn’t have a committee recommendation) would come to the floor as Ought to Pass and the House Representatives would debate the merits of Ought to Pass. Under this proposed amendment the committee chairman would singularly determine the recommendation.
The discussion before the vote revealed a bipartisan concern that one person’s view, (chairman) should not negate nor override the collective view of the other 19 committee members.
The importance of this bill is magnified in this season (2022-2024) as all of the committee chairs are Republican men.
A Division vote was requested for this amendment, Readers may recall from last year’s columns that a Division vote means that a representative’s name is not associated with the vote. The Division vote came out tied 188-188. The Speaker’s vote broke the tie and a roll call vote was then held.
Interesting to note that during the initial bipartisan agreements, before the election of a Speaker of the House, the joint bipartisan leadership’s decision was that Committee Chairmanships would be equally split between Republican and Democratic representatives.
The amendment failed on roll call184-191.
Weapons on the floor of the House (House Rule 64). For many years, weapons (concealed firearms) were never allowed in the House Chamber or immediate area. Several years ago the House during its annual rules committee meeting voted to allow concealed firearms in the Chamber. Since that time the Democratic Party has annually submitted a bill to amend the firearm rule.
The Republican position at the session was that New Hampshire Constitution allowed for the possession of a weapon and New Hampshire is an open-carry state, which means that basically anyone is allowed to carry a concealed weapon, and therefore it is a representative’s right to carry a weapon on the floor of the chamber.
The Democratic dialogue revolved around the position that only professionally trained law enforcement should have weapons in such a highly congested area and that an individual representative, discharging a weapon in a congested room of 400 people has the potential to have significant unintended consequences.
The amendment failed on roll call 177-197
Prayer by the Chaplain, House Bill 58(a). At the start of each House session, three traditional activities occur. First, the Pledge of Allegiance is said, the National Anthem is played or sung, and third, a prayer is offered by the House chaplain.
This bill would delete the word “prayer” and replace it with “invocation.” The representative requesting this change felt that replacing the word “prayer” with “invocation” would create a more inclusive opening ceremony as several of the House members are not followers of the Christian faith.
The amendment failed on roll call 183- 190.
The House will begin the work of hearing testimony, discussing and disposing of over 900 different bills.
Steve Woodcock is a Democratic state representative from Conway.
