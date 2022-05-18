By Steve Woodcock, special to The Conway Daily Sun
CONCORD — May 12 This was a special day for the House of Representatives as we heard from a guest speaker, Lech Walesa, former president of Poland and Nobel Peace Prize laureate.
Walesa spoke through an interpreter. This, by itself, was very interesting as he is a very animated speaker. He’d speak three or four sentences, gesturing with his hands, his face smiling or frowning, and then there would be a pause and the interpreter would repeat what Walesa had said in English, with almost no emotion.
The presentation reminded me of the contrast between a black-and-white and color photograph.
Walesa spoke of the need for the United States to regain its leadership position in the world, which had been lost in recent years, to oppose Russia, and for the global powers to "disintegrate the former Soviet Union."
Walesa was on a speaking tour in the United States to gain support for the thousands of Ukrainian immigrants now in Poland due to the Russian invasion. He also spoke in warm terms of the Russian people, whom he described as victims of Putin’s war.
Following his speech, the House dealt only with bills that previously had been sent from the House to the Senate, approved by the Senate and amended by the Senate during the process.
This session took action on approximately 80 bills. Unlike the typical voting options — Pass, ITL (kill the bill) or table — you could also vote “Concur,” meaning you agreed with the changes, or “Non-Concur,” which, if accepted, would kill the bill for this year.
Only one option is brought to the floor. The minority party (Democrat) recognizes that the majority party (Republican) have a sufficient number of votes to control every bill and a limited ability to change the majority's determination. Therefore, the minority usually concur in an attempt to make a bad bill, in their opinion, better as the bill is bound to pass.
If Concur is voted, the bill moves to the governor’s desk for his consideration.
All but two bills were heard with limited discussion. A “Voice Vote” is recorded on each bill. Voice Votes do not identify how an individual voted (yelled). The Speaker has the singular right to determine what he hears (volume of support for a position) in a Voice Vote.
All of the day’s votes were approved or denied as recommended by the chair of the House Committee, which previously dealt with the bill while it was in the House.
Two limited floor discussions were held, and speakers discussed the merits or problems with the Senate’s proposed actions.
HB 1178: Prohibiting the state from enforcing any federal statute, regulation of Presidential Executive Order that restricts or regulates the right of the people to keep and bear arms. This bill would allow New Hampshire not to be regulated by any federal requirements for weapons, but rather only by NH state rules. The bill passed. CONCUR: 163-143.
HB 1022: Permitting pharmacists to dispense the drug ivermectin by means of a standing order and establishing a commission to study the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19. Local representative and doctor Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) spoke on the need to complete the study prior to approving the law and not after. He also had significant concerns that the drug has not been clinically proven to be effective against COVID-19.
Rep. Mark Pearson (R-Derry) did not disagree and stated that rather than have people go to the veterinarian for the drug they should be able to get it without a prescription at the local pharmacy. The bill passed. CONCUR: 157-148.
Oftentimes at the end of a day’s session, individual representatives will request to speak on a topic. This is allowed without objection and the speaker begins. However, any representative can object and the speech stops. A roll call vote is then taken to determine if the body wants to allow the person to continue to speak.
The representative that has the Croydon School District in her area of responsibility (Linda Tanner, Democrat of Georges Mills) began to discuss the impact that the Croydon Free Staters had on the local school budget. At that point in her speech, a fellow representative “objected” and a roll call vote was taken.
Approval to continue speaking passed 206-62. Note: An asterisk appears next to the name of Rep. Chris McAleer. His vote was recorded in error and will be corrected (yea) in the official record.
Once the approval was official, Tanner continued her speech. She outlined how the school budget meeting vote was held during the middle of a snowstorm on a Saturday morning and was cut to $10,000 per student. The town has one K-6 school and the rest of the grade levels are tuitioned to other school districts. The local people created a petition, held a special meeting and took a new vote. The school budget was approved 323-2.
The speech’s thrust was not the specific Croydon budget but rather that people should stand-up against injustice and unfair actions and that people's actions are what makes a democracy work.
The remaining bills that were not agreed upon by the House and Senate will arrive in the House at the May 26 session. These bills have been sent to a Committee of Conference. That process will be described in the next article.
Steve Woodcock is a Democratic state representative from Conway.
