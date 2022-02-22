By Stephen Woodcock, special to The Conway Daily Sun
MANCHESTER — The February meeting of the House of Representatives was once again held at the DoubleTree Conference Center.
It appears that with possible relaxation of CDC guidelines and the decline in COVID positivity rate in New Hampshire, the next session may be back in the Grand Hall of the State House in Concord. The Senate is currently using that area for their meetings and for hearing testimony.
During this session, the House, in addition to acting on early bills, received the governor, Executive Council, state treasurer, secretary of state, members of the New Hampshire Supreme Court and state Senators to hear the governor’s annual State of the State speech. Early bills are those that need to move to a second House committee for review if approved.
Most notably are bills that may have a fiscal impact. As in the past, the House once again liberally used voice and division votes to remain anonymous.
Division generally has two political purposes. The first is to allow a representative to vote his or her conscience and perhaps support the other party’s position without identification by their party’s leadership.
Second is to be able to support a position and then hide behind the cover of a division vote so the politician is not held accountable by constituents.
This session had multiple division votes.
For example, HB 1598 (Legalization of Cannabis) passed 235-193. The State Liquor Store system would oversee the sales and the revenue would be used to fund substance abuse treatment and lower the state education property tax.
HB 1660 (Relative to school lunches and establishing a meal student fund) would provide free breakfast and lunch in public schools to low-income families that meet federal guidelines. This bill failed 177-174.
A very interesting bill, HB 1586, passed unanimously by a voice vote.
The bill allows the state to accept a donation of the portrait of New Hampshire native Wentworth Cheswell, the first elected Black American. The acceptance aligned itself nicely with Black History Month and more so, what a wonderful revelation of information for our New Hampshire students and residents.
The following are the results of five House roll call votes.
During a roll call vote, if a representative is present at the time of the vote he/she must cast a vote. That vote becomes part of the permanent record on how an individual representative voted on a particular bill.
• HB 1417. Payment by the state of a portion of retirement system contributions.
This bill came to the floor with a majority Republican Committee 10-8 vote as Inexpedient to Legislate, which means kill the bill.
The intent of the bill is to increase the state’s portion of funding of municipal retirement by 7.5 percent. The bill moved through a series of political machinations prior to its final passage. This bill will move the state closer to their initial agreement of 2012 and reduce the current retirement costs of municipalities for police, firefighters and teachers. The bill passed 182169.
• HB 1516. Relative to the source of funds for Education Freedom Accounts. EFAs provide approximately $4,000 per family for each child that attends a private, parochial or is home-schooled and have annual income of less than 300 percent of the federal guideline (approximately $79,000 for a family of four).
The money is currently funded from the state’s Education Trust Fund. Last year, the EFA program was budgeted initially for the first year at $129,000 but overspent the budget by $8 million. This bill would require that no local property tax money ever be used to fund EFA’s. The bill failed 181-174.
• HB 1604. Including state medical facilities in the statue providing medical freedom in immunizations. The first vote on an amendment to the bill ended in a 173-173 tie. In tie situations, the Speaker of the House casts the deciding vote. The intent of the bill was to negate the federal nursing home immunization requirement and would exempt the county nursing home’s workers and patients. Two primary concerns voiced were first the health of the nursing home patients and staff and second the potential loss of federal Medicare and Medicaid monies if the state did not comply with federal requirements. The bill passed 176-174.
• HB 1609. Relative to the scope of the fetal protection act. The intent of this bill was to add exemptions to the current 24-week abortion ban by including rape, incest and for the presence of severe fetal anomalies incompatible with life. The bill’s exemptions would also remove the ultrasound mandate.
The bill did not eliminate the abortion regulations but rather removed some of the restrictions. This women’s reproductive rights bill saw a great deal of political strategy and maneuvering by both parties. First with another tie-breaking vote by the Speaker, 176-176, on a tabling request, which provided 177-176 for a tabling of the bill. Later on in the session, a motion was made to remove the bill from the table, which passed 178-175.
Next came an Ought to Pass motion, which succeeded. HB 1609 has been controversial since its inception, and the final fate of the bill is still undetermined as it moves to the Finance Committee.
It will be interesting to see what action the Republican majority of the Finance Committee recommends for the bill at its next stop. The governor is on record as agreeing to parts of the bill and disagreeing with other requirements. The bill passed 179-174.
• HB 1684. Limiting Educational Freedom Account funding to budgeted amounts. The intent of this bill was to limit the funding of EFAs to the state budgeted amount of $129,000.
Currently the program has had a significantly larger participation rate than predicted by the Department of Education.
The DOE’s initial projection was for an estimated 30 students, but the number rose to over 1,600 in the first three months. The majority of the students (83 percent) were not previously enrolled in public schools nor any cost to the taxpayer.
This minority party bill would limit state funding to the current budget level and an increased level in FY23. Future allocations would be according to the state budget. The majority party believes that this limitation in funding would jeopardize the current EFA students and their family’s reimbursement. The bill failed 182-171.
