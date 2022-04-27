By Steve Woodcock. special to The Conway Daily Sun
This session, the House voted primarily on bills that had been approved in the Senate, passed through a House committee and were now up for full discussion.
Also this session, voice and division votes were used to mask the actual intentions of each representative and more especially keep him or her from being accountable for their votes. At the conclusion of this session’s review, I have included two voice votes — one passed and one failed. I sure would like to know how Carroll County representatives voted on these two issues.
The chart included with this article shows that in almost all cases, representatives from Carroll County voted along party lines. You will also note that bills on the chart are labeled with the prefix SB, meaning from the Senate, or HB, meaning the bill originated in the House.
-- SB 401; Funding Highway Aid, Police Department body and dash cams as well as dash cams for DOT trucks. The Senate, unlike the House, often includes multiple items in bills.
For example, in this bill, dash cams for the Department of Transportation trucks are a far cry from money used to repair bridges that are unsafe. The same statement could be made for funding of local police department body and car cams. Regardless, that’s what this bill did.
The bill passed overwhelmingly 241-93 because it brought funding to local police departments and improved local roads and bridges without implications on local property tax. Two Carroll County representatives — Jonathan Smith and Lino Avellani — did not support the bill.
HB 172: Climate Action Plan for New Hampshire. This bill had been tabled at an earlier session. The Democratic members of the Science and Technology Committee tried to again bring this topic to the floor for discussion and a vote. The maker of the request believed New Hampshire needs to study and then create a Climate Action Plan to address the implications of global warming on our state, and being this was Earth Day, it seemed like there was no better time to start.
To take a bill off the table during a session requires a 50 percent approval rate, whereas for a bill from a prior session to come off the table has a higher bar of 66 percent. Every Democrat from Carroll County voted to support it; and every Republican voted not to bring the bill off the table.
The tabling failed 181-152.
SB 418: Voter ID Requirements. This bill, if approved by the governor, has huge implications for voting on the day of the elections. Currently if a person shows up to vote on election day as a new voter without any identification, they must complete an affidavit indicating they are a New Hampshire resident.
This new provision would require they receive a provisional ballot that would be numbered and recorded as being cast by the voter. The new voter must then submit documentation to the Secretary of State within seven days. If the voter does not provide the documentation, their ballot will be retrieved and their votes deducted from the totals.
This bill has a myriad of other implications, the most notable bein that winners in close races would not be declared until after the seven-day period and a review of the “provisional ballots.”
Some representatives felt this law may also have the unanticipated consequence of eliminating New Hampshire’s chance of maintaining its first in the nation voting status, as a winner may not be declared that evening.
Politically, the Republican general belief is this bill is an attempt to close one of the election integrity shortfalls as currently no identification is required for a voter registering on election day but rather just the signing of an affidavit. The Democratic position is that this bill is an attempt to weaken voting rights and reduce the number of new voters, especially college students and immigrants.
The bill passed 180-154.
-- SB 240: New Senate Districts and SB 241 New Executive Council Districts. Both of these bills proposed to rearrange the current cities and towns in each of the Senate and Executive Council Districts. The federal law requires that every 10 years after the census, districts are reviewed to better align themselves with change in populations. The law also allows the majority party, currently the Republican Party in New Hampshire, to chair the review. In New Hampshire, these redistricting committees include both parties with the majority party having at least one more member.
From the political rhetoric vantage point, the Democrats indicate that the districts are manipulated to favor electing more Republicans, do not provide for competitive or fair races, nor do they reflect the views of the New Hampshire voters that gave input and testimony during the statewide listening sessions.
The Republican position is that all the Senate and Executive Council District realignments meet federal standards and are totally legal.
These two pieces of legislation passed completely along party lines, SB 240, 172-149; and SB 241, 174-146.
The governor has indicated for some time now that he isn’t happy with the proposal and may turn the issue over to the courts. He did at one point provide his own map of potential districts which did not receive sufficient support from within his party.
VOICE VOTES
HB 403 was a bill to provide opportunity to re-establish WIC Farmers Market Program which is a federally funded matching grant program. This funding would allow the 10,000 families in New Hampshire to use these extra funds only at local Farmer’s Markets to purchase local fresh fruits and vegetables.
WIC — Woman, Infant, Children — provides supplemental foods, health care referrals, and nutritional education to postpartum women and infants and children up to 5 years of age who are found to be at nutritional risk.
The bill failed on a voice vote.
SB 381-FN-A was to establish an Office of Advocate for Special Education. The intent of this Republican-sponsored bill by Carroll County Rep. Glenn Cordelli is to create a new office outside of the Department of Education to assist parents who are having a difficult time at their local schools with their child’s Special Education program. The cost to start this new department is estimated at a minimum of $500,000.
There is an ongoing audit of the entire state Special Education Department and the report of needs, issues, suggestions has yet to be completed. This service is currently provided within the Department of Education and in the future by the Office Of Child Advocate.
The most discouraging part of this bill is not its intent to help parents with their child’s Special Education concerns but rather this new office has no authority beyond writing reports for the Governor and Executive Council. Not one child’s IEP can be adjusted through this program nor one service altered.
The bill passed on a voice vote.
May is almost here and the House will have several committee meetings in the next 30 days and currently three more full House Sessions, — May 5 and 6, 12 and 26 — are scheduled prior to summer recess.
