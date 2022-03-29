CONCORD — A House hearing for a bill that would prevent towns from banning short-term rentals is scheduled for April 7.
The title of the bill is “Prohibiting planning and zoning ordinances that prohibit short-term rentals.” The bill will be heard in House Municipal and County Government committee at 11:30 a.m. in the legislative office building in Concord.
As passed by the Senate in February, SB 249 would prohibit towns from banning STRs by zoning. However, towns could regulate STRs with ordinances regarding parking, noise, sanitation, health, safety and such. Towns may also require STRs to be registered and inspected. Towns may pull the registration of problem STRs. The bill’s prime sponsors State Sen. Harold French (R-Canterbury) along with members of the commerce committee which French chairs. The commerce committee includes Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro).
State Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) said she believes STRs should be regulated for things like safety and noise. But she opposes SB 249 as written. “SB 249, basically takes away from a municipality, their right to zone and to make laws that they feel are in the best interest of their community and that the community will vote for,” said Burroughs on March 24. ”It’s an unintended consequence. If you ban any community from from banning STRs, you’re taking away their their zoning powers.”
Burroughs said she intends to testify about the bill. She believes there is a good chance it will pass the House because many representatives come from areas of the state that don’t have any STRs and STRs generate revenue for the state through rooms and meals tax.
“This bill is going to have much more of an impact in places like the Mount Washington Valley, which is why I intend when it comes to Commerce to be very vocal about it and really have all my ducks in order to argue against it,” she said.
Past White Mountain Board of Realtors President Paul Mayer of Bartlett shared a form letter for those who support SB 249 to send to lawmakers. According to him, SB 249 protects property rights, expands towns regulatory powers and enhances the local economy.
“Short-term rentals should be well-regulated but not banned,” states Mayer’s letter. “I believe that is why Senate Minority Leader Donna Soucy (D) and Majority Leader Jeb Bradley (R) both support this bill for the good of N.H., regardless of the propaganda being spread by the NHMA. SB 249 doesn’t limit local control but instead grants towns the powers to regulate.”
Rep. Karen Umberger (R-Conway) told the Sun on March 24 that she opposes SB 249 as it came from the Senate. She said it takes away local control and also opposes it because she would like to see several local court cases play out.
“From my perspective, until those court cases are settled, I don’t think that the Legislature should be messing around with it,” said Umberger, who said she will also be vocal about the bill and plans to testify. “I think I will talk to my friends in Concord and probably some of my enemies as well.”
STRs have been a hot topic in town for years. Last year, Conway took STR owner Scott Kudrick to court, saying that zoning prohibited non-owner-occupied STRs in residential areas. However, a judge sided with Kudrick. The town is appealing to the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
There are also a couple of other cases involving the Kearsarge Lighting Precinct and a couple of STR owners in Carroll County Superior Court and New Hampshire Supreme Court.
Rep. Tom Buco (D-Conway) said he thinks towns should be able to draft ordinances as they feel they need for their specific conditions. “I have friends that live up in Birch Hill,” said Buco. “They say every weekend it’s a circus up there.”
He said his email inbox has lots of emails for and against short-term rentals.
Rep. Chris McAleer (D-Jackson) swill vote against it. He said the bill was supposed to be amended to give more local control but that didn’t happen.
For instance, in January, Sen. Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) said he hoped the bill could allow towns be able to set a limit on the percentage of the housing stock that can be STRs but that never happened.
McAleer said he’s gotten more letters about this bill than any other and most of the writers are against it.
The Municipal and County Government committee consists of chair Tom Dolan (R-Londonderry), Vice Chair Tony Piemonte (R-Sandown), Clerk John MacDonald (R-Wolfeboro), Richard Tripp (R-Derry), Joseph Guthrie (R-Hampstead), Richard Lascelles (R-Litchfield), Everett McBride (R-Salem), Charles Melvin (R-Newton), Paul Ayer (R-Raymond), Diane Pauer (R-Brookline), Jim Maggiore (D-North Hampton), Susan Treleaven (D-Dover), Julie Gilman (D-Exeter), Laurel Stavis (D-West Lebanon), Latha Mangipudi (D-Nashua), Ivy Vann (D-Peterborough), Patrica Klee (D-Nashua), Eric Gallager (D-Concord), and Rosemarie Rung (D-Merrimack).
As written now, if passed by the House and signed by the governor, SB 249 could go into effect July 1.
