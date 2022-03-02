CONCORD — On Wednesday, during a House Democratic Caucus meeting, House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing (D-Hampton), announced through a letter read by his daughter Marie, a temporary medical leave of absence as he continues his battle with stage four prostate cancer.
In his announcement, Rep. Cushing informed the Democratic Caucus that Deputy Democratic Leader David Cote (D-Nashua) will be assuming Democratic Leader duties. Rep. Mary Jane Wallner (D-Concord) will step in as the caucus’ Deputy Democratic Leader. The remainder of the established leadership team will remain unchanged.
Following Wednesday’s announcement, Cushing released the following statement:
“With great reluctance, I am following the advice of my doctors and will be taking a medical leave of absence from the position of House Democratic Leader. I have fought my entire life for the people of New Hampshire and served in the Legislature for more than 30 years — but for now, I need to focus on another fight. During my leave of absence, Deputy Leader David Cote will assume the duties of Democratic Leader, and longtime legislative leader Rep. Mary Jane Wallner will step in as the Deputy Democratic Leader.
“I want to thank David, Mary Jane and the whole leadership team that has and will continue to serve our caucus fearlessly,” Cushing continued.
“The many successes we have had this term would have been impossible without their dedication day in and day out. ...
“All Granite Staters should know one thing: House Democrats will continue our unwavering resolve for you against radical Republican extremism in Concord,” Cushing concluded.
