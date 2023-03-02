CONWAY — Mark Hounsell is not only running for one of the three vacant three-year seats on the Conway School Board, but he’d also like to be considered for the chair of the seven-member board. Hounsell became the fourth candidate to sign up for the board when he filed on Wednesday afternoon.
The filing deadline is Friday at 5 p.m. at the town hall. You must sign up in person.
Hounsell enters the race along with Matt Stearns, who was one of seven candidates to offer to fill a vacant seat on the board in October 2021 when Courtney Burke stepped down; Mike DiGegorio, who was appointed last September by selectmen after Jessica Whitelaw stepped down, and Amy Snow, who worked in the Conway School District for 15 years and was president of the Conway Education Support Personnel union for five years.
“The entire Mount Washington Valley is at a crossroads,” Hounsell, who served on the school board for six years from 2013-19 and also from 2004-07, said Thursday. “From Freedom to Jackson and all towns in between a great deal depends on the directions taken by the people of the town of Conway. Future housing, jobs, infrastructure and commercial activities will be impacted by the decisions made by the people of Conway over the next five years. If we pay attention and work hard, I know we will find our way to resurrect Conway to again being a community where families can thrive.
He added: “I am running for the school board and if elected I will seek to become its chairman.”
Hounsell, who served most recently as the chair of the joint maintenance agreement committee and is currently on the Conway Planning Board, believes he can lead the next board.
“With the departure of both the chairman (Michelle Capozzoli) and the vice-chairman (Joe Mosca) there is a serious leadership void,” he said. “I want to fill that void. My experience and understanding of the functions of the school board are extensive. Being a successful member of a school requires not only hard work but smart work without obnoxious political posturing foolishness. The school board must be transparent in its deliberations as we engage in honest dialogue with all. No more of this ‘us versus them’ foolishness. We will be civil, respectful and forthright as we work together to transform our school to be the best that we can offer.”
Incumbents Capozzoli and Mosca announced last summer they would not be seeking re-election. Capozzoli is finishing up her third three-year term and Mosca his second.
“I chose to run because there are few things that are more important than a quality education for our current and future students,” Stearns shared by email on Thursday. “I believe in engaging stakeholders, focusing on outcomes and using data to inform decisions. And, there is simply a lot of value in serving in the community.”
School board is the third contested race shaping up for the April 11 ballot.
There is a race for two selectman seats, both three-year terms. Incumbents Mary Carey Seavey is seeking a fifth term, and David Weathers, who has served for 22 years, filed last Friday. They are joined on the ballot by Ryan Shepard, a political newcomer who signed up on opening day Feb. 22.
The other contested race is for the two three-year seats on the planning board. Incumbents Allie Byers and Eliza Grant both have signed up again, while Debra Haynes signed up Wednesday and former board member Ray Shakir did the same on Thursday.
Other town positions include: a three-year term on the police commission is opening (Rodney King, who has served four terms, has filed again).
Police commissioners must be residents of the town for at least five years immediately preceding their election and can’t hold nor be a candidate for another political office of the town during their term.
Five seats are opening on the municipal budget committee with four three-year terms and a two-year term. Incumbents Peter Donohoe and David Jensen have re-upped, while Mike Lacey is offering to fill a three-year seat. Fellow incumbent Jim LeFebvre filed Wednesday for the vacant two-year seat, leaving just a three-year unfilled.
State law prohibits full-time town or school district employees from serving on the budget committee.
Jeanne Wright has filed for one of the two three-year library trustee seats that are opening. Incumbents are Ashley Danforth and Ellin Leonard.
Incumbent Chris Meier signed up for a two-year term as moderator.
No one has filed for the three-year term as trustee of the trust funds (currently vacant).
On the school slate, besides the three school board seats, incumbents Mary-Anne Lane, Doug Burnell and Mike King have filed for two-year terms as treasurer and moderator and school clerk, respectively.
The deliberative portion of town meeting is Monday, March 6, and deliberative school meeting is Wednesday, March 8, both taking place at 7 p.m. in Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School.
Town voting will be on April 11 at the Conway Town Garage in Center Conway from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
