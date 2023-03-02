Mark Hounsell files for school board

Mark Hounsell, seen at the Conway School Board’s Feb. 13 meeting, filed Wednesday for a three-year term on the board. If elected, it would be his third time serving on that board. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Mark Hounsell is not only running for one of the three vacant three-year seats on the Conway School Board, but he’d also like to be considered for the chair of the seven-member board. Hounsell became the fourth candidate to sign up for the board when he filed on Wednesday afternoon.

The filing deadline is Friday at 5 p.m. at the town hall. You must sign up in person.

