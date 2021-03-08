CONWAY — A half-hour before Conway's filing period for elected office closed last Friday, school board candidate Mark Hounsell withdrew from a contested race for an open one year seat.
The seat had been held by Cheri Sullivan, who resigned last year due to moving out of Conway. Aughton was appointed by the board last May. However, by law, he could only serve no more than one year, and he declined to run for the final year remaining in Sullivan’s unexpired term.
Sullivan had defeated Hounsell, a school board incumbent, in April 2019.
Hounsell, who threw his hat in the ring this year on the first day of filing (Feb. 24), withdrew about 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to Town Clerk Louise Inkell.
The election will be held April 13 from 8 a.m-7 p.m. at the Kennett High School gym.
In an email to the Sun sent Monday, Hounsell said: “I withdrew as a candidate for the school board. I refuse to participate in a popularity contest. I would surely lose since I refuse to campaign.
“If I couldn’t prevail over Cheri Sullivan of all people I certainly would lose to anyone, especially a fine man such as Ryan Wallace. I am in favor of the electing new and younger public officials. After all, I got my start as a 32-year-old state senator in 1984.”
Asked Monday why he signed up on the first day and rescinded on the last day of the filing period, Hounsell, 69, who has served multiple terms on the school board since 2004, said he was willing to serve if no other qualified person stepped up.
Wallace, 34, signed up last Thursday. He works as a patrol sergeant at Conway Police Department but wears several other hats, as a Realtor; owner of a vending machine company and a laundromat in Porter, Maine; and as the married father of two young children.
Asked why he was running, Wallace told the Sun on Monday: “I believe that I have a vested interest in Conway School District as a parent, as a taxpayer and as community member.
“I believe there has been a lot of pushback and people upset about the (spending) increases over the years. I just want to be part of the solution and not somebody who is going to sit on the sidelines.”
Among the issues Wallace would like to tackle, if elected, are consolidating duplicated bus routes between older and younger students, student cellphone use in schools, and finding ways to reduce health insurance costs.
In 2019, there were four candidates seeking two three-year seats on the school board. Incumbent Joe Lentini was the top vote getter with 638. Sullivan defeated Hounsell 484-402. Michael Callis came in a distant fourth with 276 votes.
In addition to the one-year open term this year, incumbent school board members Randy Davison and Courtney Burke are running unopposed for three-year seats.
Elsewhere on the ballot, three others are running unopposed: Michael King for the two-year school clerk position; Doug Burnell for the two-year school moderator post; and Mary-Anne Lane for the two-year school treasurer seat.
There are several contested planning board race this year, with four people — Ben Colbath, Erik Corbett, incumbent Steven Hartmann, and appointed alternate Steven Steiner — competing for two three-year seats.
In addition, three people are vying for the two-year seat being vacated by incumbent Earl Sires IV: Eliza Grant, Ted Phillips and Raymond Shakir, another appointed alternate.
Over at the board of selectmen, incumbents John Colbath and Steven Porter have no challengers on the ballot for their three-year-terms.
Also running unopposed is incumbent police commissioner Andy Pepin (a three-year term); Inkel (three-year term for town clerk/tax collector); Chris Meier for the two-year town moderator post; Diane Ryan for the three-year town treasurer seat; Jason Cicero, James Cousins and Allen Shapiro for three three-year library trustee seats; Kathy Bennett for a one-year library seat; Jean Simon for a three-year Trustee of the Trust Fund position; incumbent Bob Drinkhall and Stacy Sand for four three-year budget committee seats, two of which are vacant; and Zachary Tresp, running for a five-year
