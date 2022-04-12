Mark Hounsell stands outside the Conway Public Works Garage on Tuesday afternoon. He won the most votes for a seat on the Conway Planning Board. He has been an outspoken opponent of Article 22 to build public bathrooms in town. Voters spit on that issue 581-581, and a recount will take place. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — A town vote on whether North Conway Village should have taxpayer-funded public bathrooms ended up in a tie, with an automatic recount scheduled to take place.
Asked in Article 22 to spend $399,000 for public restrooms in North Conway Village, voters were split, resulting in a 581-581 stalemate. Article 22 will fail if it remains a tie after the recount.
Incumbent Selectman Carl Thibodeau handily defeated challenger Joe Mosca 591-511 to keep his seat. Thibodeau supported Article 22, while Mosca tried twice at the March 8 Deliberative Session to neuter the article.
Meanwhile, former selectman Mark Hounsell was the winner of one of two seats on the Conway Planning Board, with incumbent Bill Barbin the other winner.
Residents voted at the Conway Town Garage in Center Conway from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. A total of 1,219 people voted, down from about 1,500 last year.
Five people were running for two three-year seats on the planning board. The big winners were challenger Hounsell (580 votes) and Barbin (578). Fellow incumbent Sarah Frechette did not file again.
Current planning board alternate Ted Phillips came in third with 442 votes. Former planning board member Ray Shakir came in fourth with 229 votes. Steven Steiner, also a planning board alternate, received 194 votes.
Petitioned Article 29 asked voters to allow keno in town. That failed 749 no-365 yes. It was the third time voters had nixed allowing keno in taverns in town.
Article 30 asked voters to approve sports betting. That also failed 718 no votes to 436 yes votes.
The article was proposed as part of a plan to have limited charitable gaming going in at a a Greek restaurant and casino that would open in the shopping plaza at 234 White Mountain Highway. Dick Anagnost of Bedford, who wants to open the Filotimo Casino and DraftKings Sportsbook there, as he has in other parts of the state, could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
