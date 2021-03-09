CONWAY — Abutters of the proposed four-story Viewpoint Hotel in Intervale have filed a nuisance complaint with the Conway Planning Board.
Attorney Roy W. Tillsley Jr. of the Bernstein Shur Law Firm of Manchester at the board's Feb. 25 meeting presented a noise complaint filed by 16 people, including five residents of Dinsmore Road; five direct abutters at Mountain View Estates; two residents each from Neighbors Row and Balcony Seat View; and a resident each of Intervale Crossroads and Northbrook Condominiums.
The direct abutters include Mountain View board president Mike Sprecht, board members Nancy Goyette and Jenny LaBudde, and residents Stephanie Madden and Frank Masciulli.
Upon receipt of the complaint, the board moved to continue site-plan review to March 25 to allow review of the information by the board as well as the applicant, Viewpoint North LLC., represented by Josh McAllister of HEB Engineers and attorney Ken Cargill of Cooper Cargill Chant, P.A.
The issue of a nuisance complaint was first floated at the board’s Feb. 11 meeting by then first-year member Earl Sires IV. Sires has since stepped down as he is moving out of town, but members of the Mountain View Estates condo board seized onto the nuisance clause as a way to stop or mitigate the project.
The complaint presented at the Feb. 25 meeting called the 105-room hotel that would replace the 16-room Intervale Motel an “outsized presence that would not only create a nuisance but completely disrupt” the neighbors’ way of life.
It alleges that the “Viewpoint North Conway proposal did not proactively address the obvious traffic issues that this project would create, nor did it consider the 50-foot setback on the southern and eastern property lines and the need for a traffic study.”
The board had voted to require a 50-foot buffer on the east and south sides of the project.
The complaint says the town’s “Site-Plan Review Regulations set forth a procedure whereby the Planning Board can place reasonable restrictions on a project when the regulations do not address specific site design matters that would create a nuisance.”
It mentions that Section 110-39 provides that, “In unique circumstances where these regulations do not address specific site design matters which, if not regulated, would constitute a serious nuisance to abutters or the public, the Planning Board may, solely at its opinion, place restrictions on the site design to prevent or reduce the nuisance.”
Although the town’s site-plan review regulations do not define “nuisance,” the complaint points to the N.H. Supreme Court’s definition of the term, saying it is “instructive.” That definition says a “a private nuisance may be defined as an activity which results in an unreasonable interference with the use and enjoyment of another property,” citing Robie v. Lillis, 112 N.H. 492, 495 (1972).
The complaint says that the project’s height and size as outlined in the plans are disproportionately higher and larger than surrounding buildings; that the project is incompatible with the neighborhood and does not align with the town’s Master Plan, particularly for an area that serves as “Conway’s northern Gateway;” and that the project will cause air, noise and light pollution, with security and privacy of abutter properties negatively impacted.
“As community members, we were disappointed to learn that while the project did not align with the town’s Master Plan, it could potentially be deemed acceptable to the planning board, since zoning did not distinguish between different sections of the White Mountain Highway,” the complaint said.
“In other words, a motel of this size and scale, which represents much of the new motel construction in the commercial district (known as the “flats” near the outlets) could also be erected in our more residential neighborhood — where there are currently no comparable structures.”
It adds that they are concerned by what appears to be a “disregard for our town’s Master Plan, which was created to prevent overdevelopment and retain the character and spectacular beauty of our area.”
Issues raised in the complaint are:
• Height: The structure would stand 55 feet tall compared to the existing 15-foot-tall motel built in 1965.
• Safety: Traffic on Intervale Cross Road would be impacted.
• Noise and light pollution: The project would negatively impact privacy of abutter properties and cause noise and light pollution.
• Size: With a capacity of 104 units, the project would increase the current capacity 6.5 times the existing motel.
• Viewshed: The project would obstruct the view of the mountains by many residents.
• Financial: The project would have adverse effects on surrounding residential property values.
The abutters request these mitigation efforts:
• Reduce the height, size and number of units to align and scale of surrounding structures with the structure not to exceed 35 feet.
• Remove rooftop lounge and restaurant.
• Create denser natural and physical buffer.
• Develop a snow removal plan to ensure driver and pedestrian visibility during winter months.
• Install and maintain sidewalks along the property and work with the town to extend sidewalks to facilitate greater walkability.
Adherence to wetland and watershed protection overlays and reducing ambient light pollution in the parking lot were also addressed.
The Intervale Motel and 3.66-acre property were sold by the John R. Cannell Revocable Trust in December for $1.4 million. The site was once home to the Intervale House, a four-story wooden structure built in 1860 which burned in 1923, according to the Bartlett Historical Society.
