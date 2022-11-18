plush

Plush toys are among the handmade crafted items for sale at the Meredith Community Holiday Craft Fair, held today at the community center from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Tin Mountain Conservation Center will host Winter Greens & Wreath Making workshops Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m.-noon and from 1-3 p.m.

'Tis the season — for holiday craft fairs and bazaars; tree lightings and festivals of trees; carol singing; hot cocoa and cider; visits with Santa; sleigh rides and cookie tours ...

Whether it’s due to the pent-up demand for joy and camaraderie due to the pandemic hardships of the past few years or simply the valley’s penchant for spreading good cheer — for whatever reason, the Mount Washington Valley is bursting with holiday events this season. So, presented below is a chronological listing of some, but certainly not all, things holly-jolly in our neck of the woods happening over the next month or so. The list will be updated and appear each Saturday through New Year’s in The Conway Daily Sun. Happy holidays!

Betsy Vazifdar holds a gift basket that will be among the items for sale at the Center Harbor Craft Fair. (COURTESY PHOTO)
The Jingle Bell Chocolate Tour through Jackson Village on five weekends starting today is available only through participating lodging partners. (FILE PHOTO)
Trees of all shapes and sizes will fill the space at Settlers Green for the 7th Annual Festival of Trees. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Check out the Holiday Craft Fair at Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center (across from the Mt. Washington Auto Road) on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Santa is shown arriving at a past Holiday Open House at the Loon Center in Moultonborough. The free event on Nov. 26 will include horse-drawn hay rides and crafts for kids. (COURTESY PHOTO)
The annual Tamworth Craft Fair is returning to the quaint Tamworth Town House. Local artisans will offer fudge, maple syrup, soap, crocheted items and more. (MARGARET McKENZIE PHOTO)
Asa Freierman, 4, of Bartlett tells Santa what she wants for Christmas while getting a picture snapped (by Brenda Drew) at the North Conway Community Center's "Breakfast with Santa" last year. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Partridge berries for sale at a previous Snowflake Fair at Lovell UCC. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Skaters from the Mount Washington Valley Skating Club will be joined by advanced skaters from Boston on Dec. 3 for the Holiday on Ice show at Ham Arena in Conway Village. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Participants at GMCG’s Nature Ornament and Gift Making Workshop will have the option to create and take home a variety of items, including decorated upcycled shopping bag or purse; felted ornaments and nature ornaments; upcycled stained glass candle holders; painted watercolor bookmarks; and reusable beeswax sandwich wraps. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Participants in the Inn to Inn Cookie Tour receive cookies and recipes from each inn on the tour. Many inns also have demonstrations and special holiday sales. (COURTESY PHOTO)

