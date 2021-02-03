CONWAY — A Center Conway home built in 1771 that local historians say one of Conway’s first town meetings is set to come down.
The Conway Planning Board is set to begin site-plan review Feb. 11of a proposal by LP Gas Equipment Inc. to “demolish existing office building/barn; to construct a 2,528-square-foot office building and a 5,500-square-foot maintenance building with associated infrastructure; and expand the distillate storage building with no proposed increase in distillate storage capacity at 1534 East Main St., Center Conway (PID 260-93).”
Josh McAllister of HEB Engineers of North Conway, who is the civil engineer for the project, told the Sun on Wednesday that plans call for Eastern Propane to raze the house and barn and build two new structures set farther back from Route 302 (Main Street in Center Conway).
News of the plans to demolish the buildings across the road from Cobble Pond Farms gas station and convenience store has been much lamented on Facebook.
Brian Wiggin, a former career history teacher and Conway native who co-chaired the town of Conway’s 250th anniversary celebration in 2015, is deeply concerne, noting, “There’s not much we can do as it is a private sale … It’s a damn shame. Like the Homestead (the 1798-built restaurant razed in 2016 to make way for a North Conway AutoZone), it’s just another part of Conway history being torn down.”
Wiggin drafted a statement he plans to send the Conway Planning Board and selectmen.
In it, he writes: “Please stop the planned demolition of the first Town Hall Meeting Place of Conway here in Center Conway and the place where Daniel Webster stayed while a teacher at Fryeburg Academy. This and the oldest house in Conway which sits at the town beach are the two most historic buildings of the Center. Where is our pride in our town history? As a co-chair of Conway’s 250th and vice president of the Historical Society, I am appalled at the very thought of the destruction of the historic structure. I beg all people who agree to post like messages on your Facebook page or by writing a message to those decision-makers to stop this insanity. There must be tons of you who agree. Please let your voice be heard and thank you.”
According to local historian Bill Marvel, the house that was known as the Capt. Joshua Heath home had a tavern and served as the site of Conway’s first town meetings. It later was acquired by early settler Ebenezer Burbank, according to former Conway Recreation Department Director Ken Jones, now of Madison, who lived in the home for 30 years prior to selling the property to Reliable Propane in 1998. It was purchased by Eastern Propane in 2018, according to real estate records.
Jones said the dwelling was cited by historians during Conway’s 200th celebration in 1965.
“I remember during the town’s bicentennial (late town historian) Helen Nute and others put up signs with the dates they were built on some of the town’s oldest houses including mine, 1771.
“We have lost so much of our history — look at Conway Villagee, then the Homestead and the old Pine Tree School. Both the house and barn have gunstock beams with pegs and no nails. It just seems a shame to see them come down — I wish they could save the building and put up the office building and maintenance garage behind them,” said Jones.
Jones said Burbank ran a tavern there and that Burbank Cove on the north end of Conway Lake is named after him. “Burbank’s property went north to the Saco and south to Burbank Cove,” said Jones.
Wiggin, who lives on Conway Lake near Burbank Cove, added that local lore has it that future New Hampshire and Massachusetts congressman, and eventual Massachusetts Sen. Daniel Webster (1782-1852) either boarded or rented office space there.
Contacted Tuesday, Conway Historical Society President Ken Rancourt agreed the planned demolition comes as troubling news.
“Obviously, it’s one of the earliest buildings in Center Conway, built just after the Revolution. It would be unfortunate to see a building of that age and style succumb to the wrecking ball but the situation is it is owned by a company or individual, and they have the right to do what they want with it,” said Rancourt.
Rancourt had served on an ad-hoc historic preservation committee formed by selectmen after the demolition of the Homestead and the rector’s house at the North Conway Episcopalian Church to look into ways to protect Conway’s older structures.
The committee found its hands were tied. “The problem is whatever we would do would be governed by the Conway Master Plan and all we could do is to encourage people to respect the history of a place; we can’t make them do anything,” said Rancourt.
“We started, but to say an historic district commission was abolished is not true; we just never met,” he added.
He added that with the demolition of older structures goes the old-time feeling of the region that is partly what draws people here. “Much like Stowe, Vt., people come for that experience, along with our mountains,” said Rancourt.
He said he has no idea of the interior condition of the home and barn or whether the timbers could be salvaged.
He noted that while some bemoaned the loss of the old Conway Community Building (the original Pine Tree School, also in Center Conway), the die was cast when an inspection turned up lead paint and asbestos contamination. Local community benefactors Sut and Margaret Marshall stepped forward to pay for the building’s demolition costs, thus saving the town that expense. They and selectmen hope to develop the site next to the Dick O’Brien Ballfield for community gardens, park and trails.
Contacted Tuesday afternoon, Selectman Steve Porter, who had also sat on the historic preservation committee, said he would be calling the other members for input prior to the Feb. 11 planning board meeting.
“The committee has not been abolished,” he added, echoing Rancourt’s statement.
The Conway Planning Board is set to meet Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Conway Village Fire Station at 97 Main St. in Conway Village. For more information, go to conwaynh.org/planning-boards
