CONWAY — Jim Hill, director of administrative services for SAU 9, shared with the Conway School Board on Monday a five-year capital improvements plan featuring some high-ticket items on the horizon, including $5 million to replace the roof at "the new" Kennett High School, which turns 20 in 2026.
“The new high school isn't quite as new as we might like to think,” Hill said.
The plan identified $15,398,000 in projects, including $11.5 million to reroof every school in the district.
Superintendent Kevin Richard said $298,541 is currently in the general maintenance trust fund, plus $718,700 in the KHS Maintenance Trust Fund; $259,640 in the KMS Maintenance Trust Fund; and $134,546 in the Elementary Maintenance Trust Fund.
“With all of the work that needs to be done on roofs, and particularly windows at the elementary schools, (those numbers) need to be increased,” Hill said.
“I would start doing it now, increasing at probably $100,000 a year, for the next couple of years at least," he advised.
“Andy (Grigel, buildings and grounds coordinator) and I have literally replaced every single roof in the district over the last 30 years." Hill said.
"I think, as we look at the middle school as the example of what has started to play out, is that believe it or not, those those roofs have reached and that particular case, have exceeded their useful life.”
Hill has put $45,000 into his proposed budget to contract with Gale Associates, who oversaw the high school window replacement project, to look at all of the district roofs, do an evaluation and a report “and develop a long term plan on repairs and replacements.”
“Andy and I aren’t going to be here forever, not a whole lot longer,” Hill said. “I think it’d be well worth it for the next crew that comes in to leave them with some type of a roadmap both for you as a board and for staff so that we have an idea for these huge, large ticket items on where to go in the future.”
Board member Mike DiGregorio agrees more money is needed in the maintenance trust funds.
“When I was much younger and lighter,” he said, noting, “I judge everything on my weight. About 60 pounds ago, when we were building the high school and I was on the facility committee, we estimated back in 2004, that we need to be putting $800,000 a year away. …The facility committee needs to make everybody aware that these numbers are just so inadequate to take care of the facilities we have.”
In the capital improvement plan for the Kennett High and the MWV Career and Technical Center, Hill has 11 items listed in priority order from this upcoming year out to 2032. The total cost is $7,183,000.
The first priority, which if approved by voters next April, would be to “crack-seal the second half of the parking lots” at a cost of $18,000 in 2023-24.
No. 2, to be done in 2022-23, is replace a wing mower for $70,000.
No. 3, resurfacing of the Pete Ames Gymnasium floor, $30,000, is scheduled for 2023-24.
No. 4, converting security recordings to digital, $45,000, is slated for 2022-24.
No. 5, replace analog cameras, $120,000, is scheduled for 2023-24.
No. 6, install front parking, $100,000, is scheduled for 2024-25.
No. 7, putting down a second one inch overlay on the milelong Eagles Way (last done in 2017), $150,000, is scheduled for 2026-27.
No. 8, grind and resurface Eagles Way, $1 million, scheduled for 2032.
No. 9, install electricity to all fields, $400,000, scheduled for 2030.
No. 10, build outside storage building, $250,000, scheduled for 2030.
No. 11, reroof the entire building, $5 million, within the next 10 years.
Five projects are earmarked in the improvement plan for Kennett Middle School, totaling $2,815,000.
No. 1, reroof the 1963 building, $300,000, is scheduled for 2022-23.
No. 2, middle school/Conway Elementary School road and parking lot overlay, $200,000, is scheduled for 2023-24.
No. 3, replace analog cameras, $65,000, scheduled for 2023-24.
No. 4. replace backup generator, $250,000, has a time yet to be determined.
No. 5, reroof the building, $2 million, is within the next 5-10 years.
Conway Elementary has four priority items, totaling $1,805,000.
No. 1, replace exterior windows, $250,000, is scheduled for 2023-25.
No. 2, convert security recorder to digital, $20,000, is scheduled for 2023-34.
No. 3, replace analog cameras, $35,000, is scheduled for 2023-24.
No. 4, reroof building, $1.5 million, is scheduled for sometime within the next seven to 10 years.
John H. Fuller Elementary has five priority items, totaling $1,650,000.
No. 1, replace phone system, price to be determined, is scheduled for 2023-24.
No. 2, convert security recorder to digital, $20,000, is scheduled for 2023-34.
No. 3, replace analog cameras, $35,000, is scheduled for 2023-24.
No. 4, install additional security cameras, $10,000, is ongoing (not complete yet).
No. 5, reroof building, $1.5 million, within the next seven to 10 years.
Pine Tree School has nine priority items, totaling $1,945,000.
No. 1, replace phone system, price to be determined, scheduled for 2023-24.
No. 2, install folding acoustic wall for the stage, $20,000, is scheduled for 2023-24.
No. 3, go to an automated clock system, price to be determined, time to be determined.
No. 4, convert security recorder to digital, $20,000, is scheduled for 2023-34.
No. 5, replace analog cameras, $35,000, is scheduled for 2024-25.
No. 6, install additional security cameras, $10,000, is scheduled for 2025-26.
No. 7, dig a spare well, $30,000, time to be determined.
No. 8, install an irrigation system, $30,000, time to be determined.
No. 9, reroof building, $1.5 million, within the next seven to 10 years.
