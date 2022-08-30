BARTLETT — On Sunday, shortly after 2 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker was injured on the Kearsarge North Trail on Mount Kearsarge in Bartlett.

Tatyana Bardakh, 57, of Newton, Mass., was hiking with her husband and their dogs. While descending from the summit, the dog Bardakh had on a leash pulled her and she severely injured her ankle. Bardakh was over 2 miles from the trailhead.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.