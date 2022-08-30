BARTLETT — On Sunday, shortly after 2 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker was injured on the Kearsarge North Trail on Mount Kearsarge in Bartlett.
Tatyana Bardakh, 57, of Newton, Mass., was hiking with her husband and their dogs. While descending from the summit, the dog Bardakh had on a leash pulled her and she severely injured her ankle. Bardakh was over 2 miles from the trailhead.
They placed a call for help and along with Fish and Game conservation officers, rescuers from Bartlett and North Conway fire departments, Bartlett/Jackson Ambulance, Lakes Region Search and Rescue and the U.S. Forest Service responded.
Luckily, a member of Bartlett/Jackson Ambulance happened to be hiking on the trail and was able to stabilize her injury while rescuers were making their way to her location.
Bardakh was placed in a litter and carried to the trailhead. She arrived back at the trailhead shortly before 5:30 p.m. and was taken by ambulance to the Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment.
On Monday, rescuers from across New Hampshire collaborated to help two separate injured individuals on the same trail in the White Mountains. At approximately 9:20 a.m., conservation officers were notified othat Rachel Wild, 29, of Sanford, N.C., had injured her leg and was unable to walk near the intersection of Crawford Path and the Eisenhower Loop Trail, almost 4 miles from the nearest road. Fish and Game reached out to the Appalachian Mountain Club requesting assistance. AMC was able to provide two volunteers who hiked from the Mizpah Hut to Wild’s location.
Due to the mountainous terrain surrounding it, ground crews began the long hike to the scene while an Army National Guard helicopter and crew responded from Concord.
The helicopter, using GPS coordinates provided by AMC personnel, was able to locate Wild at the scene of her injury. With the aid of a hoist and highly trained personnel, the crew was able to extract Wild from the mountainside and bring her safely to a landing zone in Crawford Notch, arriving at about 1:30 p.m. Once roadside, Wild was transported by Twin Mountain Ambulance to Littleton Regional Hospital for treatment.
While ground crews were hiking toward Wild’s location, they came upon 32-year-old Carmen Figuroa of Boca Raton, Fla., who had sustained a lower leg injury approximately a mile up the Crawford Path from Mount Clinton Road. After being provided first aid, Figuroa was able to hobble down the trail with the assistance of conservation officers and Lakes Region Search and Rescue Team personnel. He made it to the road at approximately 12:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.