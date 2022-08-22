n Cannon Mountain, two hikers were rescued off Mount Washington, and a naked hiker was arrested at the Zealand Hut in a busy weekend for New Hampshire Fish and Game.

A group of three people had ridden up the mountain in Franconia Notch on the tram Saturday with plans to tour the summit and then return to the bottom on the tram. When the group got to the summit, however, they changed their mind and decided to hike down the mountain. Fish and Game said unfortunately they were not following an established hiking trail, starting down what they thought was a ski trail. The group encountered a location that was rocky, wet, and steep with a waterfall. As the group tried to maneuver their way down, one of the hikers slipped causing him to fall off a ledge. The other two members of the group called 911 for assistance once they realized they could no longer see their companion.

