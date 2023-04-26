Way station 42023

The Way Station, a non-profit day resource in North Conway for the housing insecure, is holding a donation drive at Walmart on Saturday. From left: Way Station Treasurer Jeanette Heidmann, Way Station Coordinator Dan Lavigne and Way Station co-founder the Rev. Gail Doktor. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — With state funds at local hotels drying up, and its supply of tents and tarps almost depeleted, The Way Station will be seeking donations at an event at the Conway Walmart on Saturday. The non-profit resource center located at 15 Grove St. in North Conway, is run out of the Lutheran Church of the Nativity. It serves the Mount Washington Valley’s housing-insecure and homeless population.

After a long, hard winter, leaders and volunteers will be seeking donations of cash and household items at Walmart in North Conway from 8 a.m-noon on Saturday.

