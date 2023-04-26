The Way Station, a non-profit day resource in North Conway for the housing insecure, is holding a donation drive at Walmart on Saturday. From left: Way Station Treasurer Jeanette Heidmann, Way Station Coordinator Dan Lavigne and Way Station co-founder the Rev. Gail Doktor. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
CONWAY — With state funds at local hotels drying up, and its supply of tents and tarps almost depeleted, The Way Station will be seeking donations at an event at the Conway Walmart on Saturday. The non-profit resource center located at 15 Grove St. in North Conway, is run out of the Lutheran Church of the Nativity. It serves the Mount Washington Valley’s housing-insecure and homeless population.
After a long, hard winter, leaders and volunteers will be seeking donations of cash and household items at Walmart in North Conway from 8 a.m-noon on Saturday.
Over the winter, the New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program, administered by Tri-County Community Action, put some but not all area homeless people into hotels. Others had to tough it out in their cars or camp out.
“We know we served at least 31 households above and beyond those that we might normally help during the winter with the cold weather program,” said the Rev. Gail Doktor of Jackson, a co-founder of The Way Station, who added that some were from as far away as Ossipee. Those served included families with children, singles and the elderly.
“We were serving on average between 27 and 42 households a week prior to this past winter,” said Way Station board member Dan Lavigne. “There were some weeks where we were upwards of, I think we counted 67 households.”
The cold weather program involved Lavigne going to the Walmart parking lot in a pickup truck on Tuesday nights to give out supplies, hot cocoa, coffee and tea to anyone that wanted them.
Lavigne was honored for his efforts in March when he was named Mr. Mount Washington Valley by Valley Promotions. (Lavigne said he would be happy to don his crown for photo ops — just let him know.)
The cold weather program can also provide brief hotel stays when the weather is particularly bad. It was funded with $140,000 from the federal government.
The state’s emergency rental program expired for people without children on April 1, and the cutoff for people with children is in mid-June.
“People who had been housed are already out of their hotels,” said Doktor. “So they’re back into their prior living situations. And that does affect some of our clients, certainly. Some that were in hotels are now back in their cars and tents.”
Lavigne adds that some of the people living without housing are elderly and infirm. “Especially now with the hotel programs closing up, people are coming in (the Way Station) for camping gear,” he said. “We’re burning through camping gear already.”
Items sought include 8-by-10-foot tarps, backpack stoves and fuel, flashlights/head lamps and batteries, hand and foot warmers, heat-resistant mess kits and water canteens. Also, pop-top cans of chili, beef stew, soups and canned pasta like ravioli. Plus, energy bars, granola bars and snack bars and crackers; tuna pouches or cans, chicken pouches or cans, peanut butter, ramen noodles and single-serving shelf-stable milk.
According to its Facebook page, The Way Station offers “laundry, showers, P.O. box for identification, phones and phone cards, toiletries, emergency food, wellness calls and regular check-ins, advocacy and referrals to other services and resources.”
Doktor said someone recently stopped by because she needed to have a shower before meeting with a landlord who was offering a rental.
Lavigne and Doktor said that The Way Station is open for showers on Monday and Thursdays. They are also available at the Conway Peer Support Center in Conway Village on Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m-3 p.m.
Sharon Hupe, 50, a homeless woman a reporter knows, told the Sun in an email Monday that The Way Station has literally been a life saver for her. Hupe became homeless in November and learned of The Way Station in early February through Northern Human Services.
“I would have froze to death many times this past winter season without the support of The Way Station’s gas card program,” said Hupe, adding The Way Station also gave her with a zero-degree sleeping bag, backpack and supplies. “I don’t know what I’d do without them.”
Hupe said her homelessness was caused by a conflict with Foxfire Property Management.
Hupe added that Kim Whitefeather of The Way Station helped her get organized to live in her car. Hupe said she was overwhelmed with gratitude for what The Way Station was able to do for her. She said The Way Station’s staff are “phenomenal people.”
Asked if there was a common thread to the stories homeless people share, Lavigne said: “In a lot of cases, people fall upon hard luck. We no longer live in a world where it’s easy to pick yourself back up. You miss a paycheck now, and you’re done.”
