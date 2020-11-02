OSSIPEE — There were two fatalities in an early morning vehicle crash Sunday, local police said Monday.
At approximately 2:09 a.m., Ossipee police were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle collision in the area of 2155 Route 16 the newly paved portion of of the highway, said Lt. Anthony Castaldo.
The accident occurred just south of the CrossRoads church in Ossipee.
A person who reported the accident told police he didn't see the crash but came upon it while traveling to work, said Castaldo.
"The accident was a two-car head on collision between a 2018 Acura SE TLX, which crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Dodge Caravan," said Castaldo. "The 53-year-old female driver of the Acura was pronounced dead on scene. The 74-year-old male driver of the Dodge Caravan was transported to Huggins Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead."
Police identified the man as John Berry of Ossipee and the woman as Donna Camara of Fall River, Mass.
The Acura was traveling south and Berry was driving his Caravan north, police said. The two victims were the vehicles' sole occupants.
The State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction team responded to the scene to conduct accident reconstruction.
"Route 16 was closed until approximately 6 a.m.," said Castaldo. "The contributing factors of this accident are still under investigation."
Traffic detoured around Newman Drew Road.
Ossipee police were assisted by Wakefield Police, New Hampshire State Police, West Ossipee Fire Department and Action Ambulance, said Castaldo.
Anyone with information about the accident is encouraged to contact Ossipee Police Department at (603) 539-2011 and ask for Lt. Castaldo.
