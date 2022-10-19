10-17-22 Hassan Ed Board tighter horizontal

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) talks with the Sun staff for an editorial board on Monday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H) met with the Sun editorial board on Monday afternoon and spoke about the “unaccountable money” from Mitch McConnell’s Senate Leadership Fund Super PAC that is fueling the campaign of her Republican challenger, Don Bolduc.

Although many think Hassan is outraising Bolduc by a wide margin, Hassan said that’s not the case.

