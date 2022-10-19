CONWAY — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H) met with the Sun editorial board on Monday afternoon and spoke about the “unaccountable money” from Mitch McConnell’s Senate Leadership Fund Super PAC that is fueling the campaign of her Republican challenger, Don Bolduc.
Although many think Hassan is outraising Bolduc by a wide margin, Hassan said that’s not the case.
“Bolduc’s got $60 million of Mitch McConnell’s money coming into this state against me,” said Hassan, quoting numbers from an organization called Ad Impact. “$60 million is the total spent between when they started spending against me at some point last year, and Mitch McConnell Super PACs, dark money groups, no accountability, is spending $23 million against me in the last eight weeks of this campaign. So the total spent by Republicans, against me and for Bolduc that has $60 million in unaccountable money.”
Asked how much money Hassan-friendly Super PACs had, Hassan replied, “It’s not $60 million.”
She said she would like to see the Disclose Act to pass so that the public could know who Super PAC donors are but said McConnell blocked it.
Among her accomplishments, she listed a bill to stop surprise medical bills; the infrastructure bill, which has money for broadband and roads; and the Chips in Science act,which will boost domestic manufacturing of electronic components found in everything form microwaves to cars.
She also led on a bill to provide medical care to veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during their service.
“I have a record of delivering results and reaching across the aisle to do it,” said Hassan, wearing her trademark purple.
“I’m proud of the fact that I was named the most bipartisan senator in the country. There’s more work to do. And I’m running for re-election because I want to continue the work of helping people lower energy costs, housing costs, childcare costs, among other things, and continue to strengthen our economy and our way of life.”
Lately, she’s been hearing a lot about inflation from constituents. She said one measure she supports, and Bolduc doesn’t, is suspending the gas tax while prices are high. Last year, she called for releasing strategic petroleum reserves (something President Joe Biden announced Wednesday he was ready to do). She also secured more funding for home heating assistance. Hassan also said she supports lowering prescription drugs but Bolduc doesn’t.
“So I will acknowledge and continue to push the administration on doing more on inflation,” said Hassan. “But Don Bolduc doesn’t have any solution for it. It’s just a criticism, without any ideas of his own about how to move forward.”
Hassan and Bolduc were set to debate one another in the Valley Vision studios the following day. The story ran in Wednesday’s edition of the Sun.
The Sun asked how long it would take to wean the country off big oil.
“Experts say reduce carbon emissions by about 40 percent by 2030, which means we will see and we’re already seeing major investment in this country,” said Hassan. “We started with the but the bipartisan infrastructure bill had $73 billion in net for a resilient clean energy grid. So we’re already making some progress there.”
Bolduc has been attacking Democrats like Hassan for allowing an open border with Mexico.
To that, Hassan responded that she’s visited the border and supports adding technology and more border personnel. She says it would be premature to reverse Title 42, which allows immigrants to be expelled if they come to the U.S. from a country with a communicable disease was present. She said a wall makes sense in some areas.
On Ukraine, Hassan said: “They (Ukrainians) are demonstrating to the rest of the world their determination to fight for each individual’s freedom and for their country against a war criminal.. “(Russian President Vladimir) Putin is a war criminal. I sponsored bipartisan legislation to name him a war criminal,” said Hassan. “And democracies have to stand together if we aren’t going to preserve freedom.”
She said the U.S. will continue to give Ukraine the “tools” it needs to push Russia back. Meanwhile, sanctions need to be monitored to make sure Putin can’t evade them.
“We have to work to lower energy costs for Americans, there’s there’s no doubt about that, that is a critical problem,” said Hassan. “But the notion that we should let a dictator take over another country that is a democracy is a really difficult one.”
Asked if she would support a negotiated settlement where Ukraine cedes so land to Russia, Hassan said that would be up to the Ukrainians. She said “military and intelligence folks” assess what the U.S. can do without letting the conflict escalate out of control.
Speaking of democracy, she faulted Bolduc for full-throatedly denying the 2020 election results. However, since the Sept. 13, primary Bolduc has reversed course and now says he accepts that Joe Biden beat Donald Trump.
“When you refuse to accept election results, it means you think you don’t have to listen to people because you can just reject their votes,” said Hassan.
