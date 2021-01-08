WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) told reporters Thursday that President Donald Trump should be removed as soon as possible following what she called an “insurrection” Wednesday in which five people died as a result.
Trump supporters mobbed the Capitol building Wednesday as Congress was in the process of certifying the election. Trump had just helmed a “Save America” outside on the Ellipse, telling his base, “We will never give up, we will never concede.”
CNN reported that one woman was shot dead and a Capitol police officer died of injuries in the clash. Three others died in medical emergencies. Dozens were arrested.
Hassan held a meeting with reporters Thursday afternoon over Zoom that lasted just under a half-hour. Along with the Sun, other news outlets on the call included Boston News 25, NHPR, the Union Leader and WMUR-Channel 9.
“What we witnessed yesterday afternoon and evening in the Capitol wasn’t a protest,” said Hassan. “It was an insurrection. And it is destined to be remembered as one of the grimmest days in the history of our country.”
Hassan and most of her colleagues were in the Senate chamber shortly after 2 p.m. when the breach happened. She said they were escorted to an undisclosed location in the Capitol complex.
When sheltering Wednesday in a confined space for an extended period of time the attending physician of the Congress urged senators who hadn’t yet received their COVID-19 vaccination to do so.
According to Hassan’s office, Hassan and fellow New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen heeded that advice and received their shots Thursday.
Once peace was restored, the election certification process went on, concluding just before 3:45 a.m. Thursday.
“This is an important historic process that we do to add transparency and underscore that the election has occurred,” Hasssan said.
“And instead of allowing us to do that job, so important, as a symbol of our underlying values, we were met by individuals who were incited by the president of the United States and his allies, when they stormed the Capitol in an attempt not only to disrupt the process but the attempt was to intimidate us and stop it.”
She expressed gratitude to the Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies that kept Congress and others at the Capitol safe. She said the “insurrectionists” made her heartsick.
The senator was asked if she supports removing the president though impeachment or the 25th Amendment.
“I believe President Trump is unfit for office,” said Hassan. “And for the country’s sake, I think he should leave office as quickly as possible.”
Asked why the Black Lives Matter protesters were treated harshly by Capitol law enforcement while the Trump supporters were not, Hassan said that should be fodder for an “after-action report.”
The Sun asked Hassan if the civil unrest that the country has experienced in the last few years is a symptom of economic distress.
“I do think that in times of uncertainty and pain, and certainly the pandemic has imposed both in extraordinary ways, it is easier for those who want to incite division and unrest,” said Hassan.
“That’s one of the reasons it is so important to come together and address the needs that the people in this country have so we can get through this pandemic and rebuild our country with an inclusive economy,” the senator said.
