CONWAY — Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Dr. Tom Sherman drew about a dozen people to the North Conway Community Center on Saturday.
Sherman (D-Rye), who is challenging Gov. Chris Sununu, represents New Hampshire Senate District 24, covering Greenland, Hampton, Hampton Falls, Kensington, New Castle, North Hampton, Newton, Rye, Seabrook, Stratham and South Hampton.
"I believe Granite Staters deserve a governor who will focus on them and I see a Granite State which would be so much more successful economically. Imagine if you address child care, housing, education and training, that's the crux of a workforce," Sherman told his audience.
"You address those, you build that workforce, that factory and Keene gets a third shift. The camp up in Lancaster gets a program director. The businesses in Portsmouth actually have child care. So when you go out on maternity leave, you can come back. The state could be so much more productive and the businesses know it."
He said that as a doctor he knows that relationships are built on trust if he doesn't listen to his patient he may miss a diagnosis and he uses the same approach in Concord.
"I've been able to lead on Medicaid expansion on lowering prescription drug costs on setting some of the toughest drinking water standards," said Sherman, adding he's been working on PFAS regulations since 2014.
"I headed up the task force on the pediatric cancer cluster down on the seacoast when I was a state rep and then as a state senator, I've been very involved in that. So setting sort of the toughest drinking water standards, and making sure our firefighters are protected from PFAS, which can cause multiple cancers and other illnesses."
Sherman is trained in gastroenterology and works on a per diem basis.
During his appearance, Sherman touted his housing plan, which can be viewed at drtomsherman.com. It involves helping towns modernize their zoning, creating a loan fund to help municipalities build infrastructure like water and sewer, provide tax credits and strengthen building trades training programs.
Meanwhile, he said New Hampshire is led by a governor who isn't listening.
Sununu, Sherman said, " has taken us so far off track, we won't recognize our state if he has another two years, he's caved to extremist in the legislature, as we know, putting in place the first abortion ban in modern history," said Sherman, adding that the ban is more unreasonable than it sounds at first.
"And if anybody says, wow, it's not that bad, it's only 24 weeks. Remember that a woman in the third trimester, if she has a tragic complication of her pregnancy, she has to wait. They have to wait until she's sick enough to act."
He added that New Hampshire's abortion law is now similar to Texas's. What's more, Sherman said Sununu "slashed funding" to public schools by $50 million and put in place an expensive and over budget voucher program that diverts money for public schools to private and religious schools.
"On the economy, he has one plan he will do over and over again, tax cuts for large out of state corporations, like Walmart," said Sherman, adding Sununu also cut the interest and dividends tax, which benefits the wealthy.
"The whole time that this is happening, property taxes around the state have risen more than 15 percent. And you now how much that means for the state of New Hampshire? $1.7 billion tax increase. At the same time, he's allowed federal money to expire — $19 million for emergency rental assistance."
Even worse, by letting the $19 million of emergency rental assistance money expire Sununu has made New Hampshire ineligible for a second round of funding.
In December, Sununu rejected $800,000 of federal money aimed at providing nutrition to children.
"He said we didn't need it," said Sherman.
Sherman went on to say that Sununu also stands in the way of solar energy projects and lower electric bills. Sherman would also fully support making adult use cannabis legal.
According to Real Clear Politics Average, Sununu leads Sherman in the polls 53-43 percent.
"So I'm not really worried about polls," Sherman told the Sun. "The main thing is to work as hard as I possibly can until Nov. 8. "My poll numbers have been coming up steadily all the way through."
He added new polls haven't been conducted since U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen released a commercial endorsing him and slamming Sununu for "taking away women's reproductive freedom" will be a "game changer."
"People know and respect her," said Sherman. "I've been in the Legislature now for eight years/four terms. People know me there, it's a matter of just making sure people understand who I am, what Chris Sununu has really done and what he really hasn't done. Then the choice is really clear.
Sherman added he hopes that New Hampshire residents will tune into the WMUR debate today (Nov. 1). The debate will begin at 8 p.m.
