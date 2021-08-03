CONWAY — Groundbreaking for the Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park is slated to take place June of 2023, organizers say.
The Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park Committee has been raising money to build the skate park in the Mount Washington Valley for nearly four years. The park will be dedicated to the memory of Kevin Peare, a Conway native who died in 2017 at the age of 31.
Alec Beck, director of the Vista, Calif.-based Skate Project, has been guiding the committee on how to build a skate park.
Kevin’s sister, Caren, and mother, Anna, along with others have worked hard to keep the project on track.
Selectmen voted unanimously in 2019 to put the skate park off the new recreation path running from Cranmore Mountain to the cul de sac behind Walmart in North Conway off Hemlock Lane.
The skate park committee has a groundbreaking date of June 2023. Caren Peare said that at a recent meeting about the skatepark, Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli gave an estimated June 2023 start date to begin the park construction.
"The skate park will be done after the rec path is complete because they would need our area as a access point to build the rec path," said Caren. "We are now working on soil readings, dimensions and after that we can work on actual design."
The Hemlock Lane site is also planned to be one terminus of the 2.9-mile paved rec path that, once built, will run north to Cranmore. This will be beneficial, said the group because, skaters seeking to go to North Conway or vice versa won't need to be on the road.
Caren and Anna Peare chose a design that resembles Tetuan Skate Park in Madrid, Spain, which has a series of obstacles, ramps, steps and walls. The skate park will be a state of the art concrete skateboarding park totaling between 8,000 and 10,000 square feet.
Access to the park will be free to the public and be owned by the Town of Conway. The group will stay on to oversee maintenance.
The skate park have become their own non-profit 501(3)(c). They have raised $60,000 by grassroots fundraising and through grants.
The fundraising will continue with "The Wicked Rides car show" set for Sept 4 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 71 Hobbs St. (across from Tuckerman Brewery) in Conway Village.
Tax-deductible donations can be sent to: The Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park PO BOX 210 Conway NH 03818. Or donate online goskate4kev.com.
