CONWAY — A Carroll County Superior Court grand jury has indicted a Jackson teen on "special felony" aggravated felonious sexual assault.
Riley Hayes, 18, of Jackson was charged in February with felonious sexual assault when the victim was "physically helpless." According to police records, the age difference between Hayes and the alleged victim is less than three years.
The Conway police log indicates Hayes was arrested at the Conway Police Station on Feb. 26 just before 4 p.m. Court paperwork shows Hayes turned 18 the day before the arrest, and the date of alleged offense was Oct. 17, 2020. Hayes was released on personal recognizance.
The aggravated felonious sexual assault criminal complaint that County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi filed in March alleges that Hayes assaulted (a 15-year-old at the time) person "when (the alleged victim) was physically helpless to resist."
The indictment handed up on April 16 says that "Riley Hayes knowingly, engaged in sexual penetration with another; when the victim was physically helpless to resist. To wit, Riley Hayes engaged in sexual intercourse with (initials and date of birth) when (person's initials) was physically helpless to resist."
The indictment is signed by Assistant County Attorney Keith Blair. The indictment says that the special felony would yield a 10- to 20-year prison sentence and a $4,000 fine if Hayes is convicted.
According to court documents filed March 8, Hayes is being represented by Robin Melone of Wadleigh, Starr & Peters PLLC of Manchester and Leslie Gill of Gill & Sculimbrene PLLC of Nashua.
A closed-door hearing is scheduled for Thursday. It is not known whether Hayes has to appear or not.
