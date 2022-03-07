CONWAY — It was a perfect bluebird day at Cranmore Mountain Resort last Saturday for the 25th annual Hannes Schneider Meister Cup following a year’s hiatus after the fundraiser for the New England Ski Museum was canceled due to COVID-19.
Among participants at this year’s opening ceremonies was Gov. Chris Sununu, introduced by Roy “the Skiing DJ” Prescott of local radio station WMWV 93.5-FM as “the Skiing Governor,” referring to Sununu having been CEO at his family’s Waterville Valley Resort prior to being elected governor.
Sununu, now in his third term, thanked the crowd, the ski museum and Cranmore Mountain Resort’s owners Brian and Vicki Fairbank as well as Cranmore General Manager/President Ben Wilcox for their work to present the race.
“The ‘skiing governor?’ I like that — I’ve been called a lot worse,” quipped Sununu, adding, “A huge congratulations for getting the Cup back on … This was the last really significant event across the state before the two years of COVID really hit us but we are through it. We really are, and the state has done a phenomenal job and congratulations, Ben, on what you have done here at Cranmore the last few years.”
Fairbank, who also owns and operates Jiminy Peak, was honored at the start of the ceremonies Saturday by U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame member Dan Egan, who noted that Fairbank was to be inducted into the Class of 2020 to the hall that night at the Omni Mount Washington Resort.
Brian Bresnahan, representing U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, read an entry that Kuster had entered into the Congressional Record honoring Fairbank for his passion and dedication to the ski industry.
Prescott then welcomed Hannes and Marcus Schneider, great-grandsons of Hannes Schneider and grandsons of Herbert Schneider. Valley Olympians Tyler Palmer and Leanne Smith helped former House Speaker/Bartlet Selectman Gene Chandler in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
Bo Adams, New England Ski Museum president, announced recipients of $1,000 Cal Conniff scholarships: Andover Outing Club, to assist with improvements to their 18- and 38-meter ski jumps; the Eastern Slope Ski Club’s fourth grade Schneider re-enactment program; and the Whaleback Ski Club to assist with the purchase of rental equipment.
The colors were brought to the snow stage by skiing soldiers down the North Slope of the Vermont Army Warfare School of Jericho, Vt., representing the event’s ties to the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain military ski troops of World War II fame.
In on-mountain action, tops in the 31-team field with a combined time of 2:39.69 was Team EMS comprised of Kamden Burke, Bruce Keegan, Tim Simoneau, Trevor Tasker and Carter Tasker.
In second was Cranmore II (2:42.83) whose members weree Tyler Haynes, Matt McDonald, Kevin Hamlin, Leanne Smith and Kelley Bouthlette. Magic 104, in third place with 2:46.50, was comprised of Kris Kebler, Colin Wroblewski, Dave Soroka, Devin Copsey and Alex Drummond.
Fastest male of the day was Burke, with 31.30, and two-time Olympian Smith was fastest female with 32.57. Among teams participating were people who were 10th Mountain Division descendants.
In the vintage fashion show, participation was strong, with Austrian filmmakers Alessandra Ravanelli and Marcus Knaus of Blue Danube Productions serving as judges (they also gave a presentation of their award-winning documentary on the history of Ski Club St. Anton am Arlberg the following morning at the Eastern Slope Inn’s Legends Room).
Vintage fashion winners were Carol Hastings of Fryeburg, Maine (first place in her Austrian attire); Johan Sebastian St. Anton (in real life, perennial entrant John Hughes of Campton with his old wooden skis and furry clothing) in second; and Susan Fox of Conway in her Loden Frey vintage wool coat in third.
In the Rooster Awards, annually given out in memory of late race volunteer/colorful ski personality Doug “the Rooster” Campbell, mugs were awarded to Betty Newton of Conway, organizer of the ESSC fourth grade ski history project on the re-enactment of the Schneider family’s arrival from Nazi custody in February 1939; Hughes for his vintage attire; Austrian filmmakers Ravanelli and Knaus; and Jeff Leich, who is retiring as executive director of the ski museum after serving since 1998.
First organized in 1997 by Conniff and then-executive director Linda Gray, the race serves as the biggest fundraiser of the year for the non-profit museum that was founded in Franconia in 1987. It honors the contributions of Hannes Schneider (1890-1955), the “Father of Modern Skiing.” It also honors the legacy of his son, Herbert (1920-2012), who served as a director of the ski school and then owner at Cranmore.
The event began Friday with a Bavarian reception at Cranmore, followed by a torchlight parade.
For full results of the two-run Schneider Cup GS, go to tinyurl.com/2p8krs3s.
