CONWAY – Organizers of the White Mountains Pride Festival were happy to see the good turnout on the grounds of the North Conway Community Center, despite the day’s off-and-on showers.

“We were happy to see all members of the community,” said chair Christopher Bellis, co-owner of the Cranmore Mountain Inn and Suites of North Conway, one of the many sponsors of the event.

