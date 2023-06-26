Among the many vendors at this past Saturday's White Mountains Pride Festival on the grounds o the North Conway Community Center was this lemonade stand presented by the Jackson Community Church, which promoted a message of peace, kindness, love and inclusion. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
From left: White Mountains Pride board members Greg Vander Veer of the Christmas Loft and Tricks and Treats, Amber Theriault of Berlin and Christopher Bellis of Cranmore Inn. Bellis said Saturday's event was well-attended. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
Getting into the spirit of the White Mountains Pride Festival on the grounds o the north Conway Community center June 24 were (form left) Alex Randall, 10, and Eden Towle, 10, Thomas Randall, 10, all of Fryeburg, Maine; and Eliot Guptill, 10, of Denmark, Maine. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
Among the many vendors at this past Saturday's White Mountains Pride Festival on the grounds o the North Conway Community Center was this lemonade stand presented by the Jackson Community Church, which promoted a message of peace, kindness, love and inclusion. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
ShaVaughn Peterson celebrates Pride and shopping at the White Mountains Pride Festival in North Conway on June 24. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
From left: White Mountains Pride board members Greg Vander Veer of the Christmas Loft and Tricks and Treats, Amber Theriault of Berlin and Christopher Bellis of Cranmore Inn. Bellis said Saturday's event was well-attended. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
Dan Lavigne, of the Way Station, greets his grandchild, Aspin "Goober" McGlone and friend Elijah Perry at the White Mountains Pride Festival in North Conway on June 24. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
Getting into the spirit of the White Mountains Pride Festival on the grounds o the north Conway Community center June 24 were (form left) Alex Randall, 10, and Eden Towle, 10, Thomas Randall, 10, all of Fryeburg, Maine; and Eliot Guptill, 10, of Denmark, Maine. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.