BARTLETT — Saying it wasn’t an easy decision, Capt. Ray Gilmore of Bartlett announced this week he is suspending his campaign bid for state representative.
He had been running as an independent in the newly configured Carroll County District 2.
The move came on the eve of the deadline for candidates to collect 150 nomination signatures from the district and submit those to checklist supervisors in the towns where they live.
Democrat incumbents Anita Burroughs of Bartlett and Chris McAleer, who is finishing up a single term as the District 7 floterial representative of Jackson, both signed up and have no primary challengers.
No Republicans are running in this district, but Nathaniel Gurien, formerly of North Conway and now of Sandwich signed up to run as an independent as did Gilmore, who previously ran against Burroughs as a Republican.
“This was not an easy decision, and there were a number of driving factors to this choice,” Gilmore said by phone on Tuesda. “I do plan to remain active in both political discourse and community service; continuing to focus on housing, youth sports, education and veterans advocacy, but it is not the right time for me to be traveling to and from Concord, when there is so much to focus on here at home.”
Gilmore said the main reasons behind his decision were: “Five kids between pre-K and freshman with sports, activities and events to attend. (Wife) Cassie has a new job with rapidly increasing responsibilities; and it is time for me to support her as she has supported me. We have a small garden business to run in the summer and a ski school to run in the winter."
Gilmore, a retired Army captain, continued: "I have at least two more service-connected surgeries (a neck fusion and a knee replacement), as well as my regularly scheduled injections into the neck, spine, knees and shoulder. Throw in $100 per tank of gas to travel a district that is sprawling and non-contiguous (thanks to gerrymandering) in a truck that only gets 15 miles per gallon, and it (running for office) becomes something that we cannot afford.”
Gilmore, who ran as a Republican in 2000, left the GOP on May 31. He went to Bartlett Town Hall and changed his party affiliation to undeclared.
“I’m in the race because I believe in the power of a democratic republic and the voice of sanity right now is in the middle,” he told the Sun on June 8. “I chose the independent path because I will always put people over a party.”
Gilmore added at the time: “I simply cannot and will not support what the GOP has become. Without the infrastructure of a major political party, any run will most likely end in defeat. But, as an independent candidate, I could force the hot button topics into the foreground and make the candidates from both sides answer the hard questions.
District 2, which previously covered Bartlett, Hart’s Location and Jackson with one seat, has expanded to a wider landscape, adding Albany, Chatham and Sandwich to the district and having two representatives serving these towns.
The District 7 floterial, which covered Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Freedom, Hale’s Location, Hart’s Location, Jackson, Madison and Tamworth for the past 18 years, was dismantled and the state districts reconfigured in March.
Albany had been part of District 3 with Freedom, Madison and Tamworth.
Chatham and Hale’s Location had been in District 2 with Conway and Eaton.
Sandwich had been in District 4 with Moultonborough and Tuftonboro.
“It’s a different district,” Burroughs said, adding that Albany, Jackson and Sandwich “moved to Congressional District 2 from District 1, “so lots of changes for those towns.”
The Supreme Court’s special master in June proposed moving five towns — Albany, Campton, Jackson, New Hampton and Sandwich — from District 1 to 2 to equalize the state’s congressional districts.
Gilmore was endorsed last week by Sun columnist Quddus Snyder, who wrote, “Ray has my support because he can make us slightly better than what we are, and maybe a great deal better than what we are. There are days when my faith in this republic hangs from an actively fraying thread. My confidence is restored when candidates like Capt. Gilmore run for office.”
“After the glowing endorsement from Quddus this past weekend, it is even harder to withdraw,” Gilmore said.
He added that following the endorsement he received hate mail from a few people upset at his view of the current Republican Party.
Gurien founded the N.H. Cannabis Party in June, according to its Facebook page, “as part of an overall campaign he’s spearheading to finally legalize cannabis in N.H., with a goal of passing not just acceptable legislation but a comprehensive framework done right that can serve as a model for the nation.”
The primaries are Sept. 13 and the general election is Nov. 8.
