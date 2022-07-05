CONWAY — The Gibson Center recently announced that beginning Friday, Renee Wheaton will join the staff as the senior resource coordinator for the towns of Albany, Bartlett, Conway, Chatham, Eaton, Hales Location, Jackson and Madison.
Renee has been the coordinator of the Stay Warm, Safe, and Dry home modification and home repair program that connects a vetted, licensed contractor with seniors needing minor repairs for safety and health benefits.
She is now expanding her role to provide crucial supports and linkages for seniors and their families to identify services in the Mount Washington Valley for issues such as housing, legal assistance, safety, transportation, home repairs, fuel assistance, health-care access and social connectedness.
Dr. Marianne Jackson, executive director of the center, said: “Bringing Renee on staff is such a positive benefit for the Gibson as well as for all of our older adults."
Wheaton, she said, "has been very successful as the senior resource coordinator in Freedom, where she continues to make a huge impact. We are thrilled that she will be able to extend hers and our reach to serve the personal and family needs of our patrons.”
The need for this position had been expressed by several professionals in the valley, including hospital case managers, lawyers and social service agencies who help seniors, Jackson said.
"This requires a particular body of knowledge and care that often demands a personal touch. Building relationships with family or other supportive persons is needed to identify the best solutions. This can include interpreting instructions or finding applications, forms or permits or helping family take on new responsibilities," she added.
Wheaton described her role in Freedom as “making sense of what is available and how to access these agencies.
"It is not as easy as simply telling someone to Google or click their way to a website. Many individuals benefit from having a real person to talk to and discover what is out there and how to make the connections," Wheaton said.
She noted: “I am pleased to bring my experience to the broader Gibson community of towns. I am always learning and expanding the scope of what I can do. Requests come in for such things as sand buckets, medical equipment, advocacy for services and for more information regarding respite care available in the area.”
Since accepting the position in Freedom, Wheaton has worked to become familiar with the resources available within the county, state and federal programs, like USDA Rural Development.
She is currently involved with such groups as the North Country Council Regional Planning Commission, Mount Washington Valley Age Friendly Steering Committee, The Gibson Center for Senior Services and the Age Friendly Maine group.
Wheaton can be reached at her dedicated phone line at (603) 205-0909 or through the Gibson Center at (603) 356-3231. If necessary, please leave a detailed voice message with a return phone number and expect she will return the call within 48 hours.
You can also email her at staywarm@gibsoncenter.org. This is not an emergency service. Each request for assistance is kept strictly confidential.
