FRYEBURG, Maine — A bright yellow helicopter from the 413 Transport and Rescue Squadron of Nova Scotia will be coming and going from the Eastern Slope Regional Airport this week, and if you've got good timing you might be able to check it out from the ground.
The Canadians have routinely done training in the region, but the squadron had not been to the airport since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic border restrictions.
June 2019 was the fourth time in five years that crews from the Royal Canadian Air Force’s 14 Wing Greenwood had come to do search and rescue training in the skies over the White Mountains.
Returning this week, they arrived Sunday. Capt. Malcom Grieve, among those flying in to Fryeburg, said the squadron brought two crews of eight people on the massive AgustaWestland Cormorant CH-149 chopper.
He told the Sun they will be here through Saturday morning. "We'll be training Monday to Friday within the White Mountain National Forest, and out to Mount Moosilauke," he said.
Grieve said they will be heading out at about 9 a.m. each day and will return about 3:30 or 4 p.m. The helicopter can fly speeds of 170 mph.
"If people are around (the airport), we're more than willing to give them a tour around the machine itself and answer any questions they may have," said Grieve.
They appreciate coming here to train, he said.
"We don't have any mountains, specifically near near our base, but we cover quite a large area of Canada that is quite mountainous, and this was one of the closest places so we're here to practice the mountain flying and rescue techniques," he said.
If a climber is stuck on a mountain or a hiker falls into a crevasse, the chopper can be summoned. Either the helicopter would land and the rescuers approach the victim on foot, or the helicopter crew could hoist personnel and equipment to the people seeking assistance.
On Monday, the crew saw from the air the aftermath of Sunday's fire at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort, which took out the south wing of the hotel, and whose cause is still under investigation.
Grieve said the protocol for the 413 isn't to do rescues this deep into the United States, but it does have shared search-and-rescue responsibilities in the Bar Harbor area of Maine, which is close to the Canadian border) and the Atlantic Ocean.
But he said: "It's not out of the realm of possibility for us to come out here.
"Obviously, you guys have a lot of your own own assets, with the Air National Guard and the Coast Guard nearby, and I think there's a lot of local rescue services," he added.
With the Eastern Slope Regional Airport getting a new, larger jet hangar built, Grieve said helicopter maintenance contractors will appreciate it when it's finally finished because then they won't have to do their work outside in the elements.
So far, the Canadians have been enjoying their stay.
"it's been wonderful," said Grieve. "Everyone's been super great at the airport here, and everyone in town has been very, very kind to us."
