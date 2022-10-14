CONWAY — Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc and former Democratic congresswoman/2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii are to speak at a Town Hall meeting hosted by the Mount Washington Valley Republicans on Monday, Oct. 17, according to MWV Republican Chairman Steven Steiner.
Bolduc is challenging Democrat incumbent Maggie Hassan in the general election on Nov. 8.
The Town Hall at the NCCC will open at 5 p.m. when food trucks arrive. Speakers will start at 6 p.m. inside the gym.
Gabbard who will be campaigning for Bolduc, Steiner said.
He said the event is open to the public and participants will be able to ask Bolduc questions.
"I don't think North Conway has seen someone this huge in a long time," said Steiner of Gabbard.
"The Democrats need to go there, actually, because they are going to see one of their heroes ... The Democrats want to be there, trust me."
As of Friday morning, the Bolduc campaign had not posted the event on its website, but the North Conway Community Center confirmed that Bolduc and Gabbard are coming.
The announcement that Gabbard would be campaigning for Bolduc came two days after her bombshell announcement that she has left the Democratic Party, calling it an "elitist cabal of warmongers."
"We don't agree on every issue, but I am honored to have the support of Tulsi Gabbard who shares my view that the status quo is broken, we need a change of direction," said Bolduc. "Tulsi is a fellow change agent and independent-minded outsider willing to speak truth to power."
Bolduc, a retired Army general who has run for Senate in the past two election cycles, got 51,965 votes (37 percent) in September's primary, topping Senate President Chuck Morse at 50,220 votes (35.8 percent); Kevin Smith, 16,388 (11.6 percent); Vikram Mansharamani, 10,590 (7.5 percent); and Bruce Fenton, 6,187 (4.4 percent).
His website, donbolduc.com, said he was in Salem Friday night and would be in Derry on Saturday.
A story that GBH ran Oct. 7 said he is doing better than expected despite saying things like in vitro fertilization should be banned.
"Bolduc, an erratic figure and die-hard supporter of former President Donald Trump, was considered so unelectable that Democrats actually ran ads to help him beat Chuck Morse, the favorite of the GOP establishment, in the Republican primary" said GBH. "But now polls show Bolduc surging as the race heads toward the home stretch, and the Hassan campaign is warning that the contest might be closer than anyone realizes."
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) is set to debate Bolduc next week in the Valley Vision studio in Center Conway on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 9 a.m.
On Oct. 9, Politico reported that "Hassan enjoys a roughly 7-point lead in the polling average, and the only poll to show Bolduc within striking distance came from the Republican-leaning Trafalgar Group," said Politico.
According to fivethirtyeight.com, as of Oct. 12, Hassan had nearly an eight-point lead over Bolduc.
