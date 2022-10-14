CONWAY — Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc and former Democratic congresswoman/2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii are to speak at a Town Hall meeting hosted by the Mount Washington Valley Republicans on Monday, Oct. 17, according to MWV Republican Chairman Steven Steiner.

Bolduc is challenging Democrat incumbent Maggie Hassan in the general election on Nov. 8.

